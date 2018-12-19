Regulations Might Force VW To Kick Electric Car Plans Up A Notch

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It seems VW might have to adjust and ramp up its EV plans to meet Euro emissions standards.

According to a recent share from Reuters, Volkswagen’s upcoming EV pursuits may not be enough. European emissions targets are ramping up and they’re calling on automakers like VW to get it in gear.

The European Union just approved regulations for a 37.5 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030. VW is currently only pushing for a 30-precent reduction over that same time frame. While the company says it will offer 40-percent of vehicle sales as pure battery-electric by 2030, this is not enough. Keep in mind, this is especially true if the automaker can’t live up to its goals in a timely manner. Accordingly, as for its track record of press releases versus reality, VW may be in bad shape.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier admits that ICE cars still drive much of Germany’s economy. He shared:

This is a tough stretch and is at the higher end of expectations – however, we are convinced that this will help the industry to finally accept that combustion engines and platforms need to be standardized.

While VW has allotted some 30 billion euros ($34 billion) to reduce emissions over next five years, it may not be enough. CEO Diess says:

Restructuring our product portfolio, possibly further reducing our combustion engine-based offering and a significant adjustment of our plant structures and additional battery cell and battery factories would be necessary.

Additionally, due to ever-changing requirements, Diess said he must review much of automaker’s plans next fall. Hopefully, the brand can actually bring true electric vehicles to market, rather than touting its continued efforts with nothing tangible to show.

Source: Reuters