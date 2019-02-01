48 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This is no drag race, since the Tesla Model 3 Performance has praiseworthy track chops.

The above video is just a short teaser of the real deal, which we’ve embedded below. This Tesla Model 3 Performance with Track Mode joins some tough competition in Shanghai, China. For years, we’ve shared a multitude of videos showing off the ludicrous acceleration of the Tesla Model S and X. While the videos were hugely popular, there were always complaints that the cars were only showcased driving in a straight line.

Fast forward to today and the Model 3 Performance with Track Mode fills that void for Tesla.

The Model 3 has proven that it can handle the twisty track, along with having some pretty impressive acceleration. Dial it up a notch with the Performance variant and it’s considerably better. Mix in a little Track Mode and we’ve got ourselves a car that can hang with the big boys.

Video Description via JayinShanghai on YouTube:

‪Tesla Model 3 Performance at Goldenport Park Circuit, Beijing with track mode enabled. 100m Drag Race and Time Trial. Racing against Ferrari 488 GTB, BMW M3, Nissan GT-R, Mercedes-AMG C63, NIO ES8, BYD唐DM. Preview Video posted on 懂车帝APP #TeslaChina #Tesla #Model3Performance

Video Description:

‪Tesla Model 3 Performance at Goldenport Park Circuit, Beijing, China with track mode enabled. 100m Drag Race and Time Trial. Racing against Ferrari 488 GTB, BMW M3, Nissan GT-R, Mercedes-AMG C63, NIO ES8, BYD唐DM. Video posted on 懂车帝APP #TeslaChina #Tesla #Model3Performance