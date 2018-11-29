1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Time for more details and images of the Rivian R1S 3-row electric SUV.

EV aficionado and YouTuber Sean Mitchell attended that LA Auto Show this week specifically to focus on the Rivian launch. The new automaker unveiled its R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV in LA just days ago. We recently shared his detailed video about the electric pickup truck. Of all the videos we’ve seen, Sean’s seem to provide some of the best up-close footage. He also has a solid grasp of the details since he’s been following Rivian for some time. Now, he’s shared a similar video showcasing the new automaker’s R1S 3-row electric SUV.

In the coming weeks we should have more information about these new vehicles from Rivian. We were fortunate to have a few team members from InsideEVs in attendance at the company’s special event and on the floor at the LA Auto Show. In addition, we’ll be reaching out to Rivian and CEO RJ Scaringe to set up some future talk time. Until then, enjoy Sean’s in-depth look at the Rivian R1S.

Leave us your thoughts and questions in the comment section below. We’ve been working to provide more insight, clarify information, and answer as many questions as we can. We can use the comments and questions to start a working list for our future visit with the folks at Rivian.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell on YouTube:

Rivian R1S SUV: Everything you need to know

RIVIAN R1S