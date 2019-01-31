Watch Chevy Camaro eCopo Electric Pop Big Wheelie At Drag Strip

10 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

A wheel stand in an electric car!

In its first-ever run down the drag strip, the hugely powerful electric Chevrolet Camara eCopo pops a big wheelie. Then, it blazes down the strip.

This is the first run ever down a race track by the 2019 Chevrolet eCOPO. Surprisingly, it was only 80% power!

Video description:

The eCOPO is the first electric concept production race car produced by General Motors. This all new 800-volt battery packed race car has two BorgWarner HVH motor assemblies and produces over 780 lb-ft. of torque and over 780 horsepower! The eCOPO launched with a 1.30 second 60’ and finished the quarter-mile run with 10.142 second elapsed time at 130.85 MPH. Next up, mid-9 seconds passes!

Watch the video by clicking play here. The wheelie is sure to impress. That’s electric instant torque for ya.