VDL To Deliver 31 Electric Citeas Buses For Transport In Amsterdam

2 H BY MARK KANE

Amsterdam is electrifying its bus fleet faster than any other capital in Europe

VDL Bus & Coach secured another significant electric bus order in Amsterdam, which once hinted at a plan to replace all diesel buses by 2025. The capital of the Netherlands already has a three-digit number of electric buses including a massive fleet for Schiphol Airport.

The latest order is for 31 VDL Citea Electric (9 Citeas SLF-120 Electric and 22 articulated Citeas SLFA-180 Electric) for BVG (the public transport company for Amsterdam), with the option for 69 more. VDL is also responsible to supply fast-charging stations. The project should be completed in 2020.

The SLF-120 has 31 seats and is equipped with a 216 kWh battery, while the longer SLFA-180 has 47 seats and is equipped with 288 kWh battery. Both types will recharge using roof pantograph at Sloterdijk station with seven parallel stalls and overnight using 31 lower-power chargers at GVB’s Garage West location. Only green electricity is to be used for charging.

“From 2020 the electric Citeas will be in service on lines 15, 22 and 36, all with start and end points at Sloterdijk station. They will replace part of the current diesel fleet. The series of 31 electric buses consists of 9 Citeas SLF-120 Electric and 22 articulated Citeas SLFA-180 Electric. Both types of vehicle have a similar design and meet the requirements set by GVB for efficient bus operation in the city centre.”

President and Chairman of the Board Willem van der Leegte of VDL Groep said:

“We are very proud that through the delivery of our electric public transport buses we will contribute to further CO2 reduction in the city and thus a cleaner Amsterdam. GVB’s ambitions to provide electric service are perfectly aligned with those of VDL to make a significant contribution to the electrification of bus transport in the Netherlands. It is, of course, especially pleasing to be supplying electric buses to our capital city. This renewed cooperation with GVB symbolizes the mutual trust between our organizations.”

Alexandra van Huffelen, managing director GVB, said: