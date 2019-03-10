UK Actor Gets Blasted For Blocking A Tesla Supercharger With BMW i8
But he had been given permission to park there.
Actor Ralf Little was met with grief after he parked his hybrid BMW i8 in a parking spot designated for Teslas.
Posting on Twitter, the Royale Family and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star share a pair of notes left on his car. One note read: “Very unpolite [sic] to park here! By the way your car is not electric but just a stupid hybrid show off.”
The other note was signed off with: “It’s one thing dreaming of owning a Tesla, it’s another thing owning a s***** hybrid!”
Hitting back at the messages, Little branded Tesla drivers as ‘kinda d****’, adding that he had permission to park and charge his car in the Tesla-branded supercharger spot.
Haha management said it was ok to park in one of the (many going spare) Tesla charging spaces, even though I drive a BMW hybrid. Turns out Tesla drivers are kinda dicks, huh? pic.twitter.com/Os7qpV70fc
— Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) February 28, 2019
“Management said it was okay to park in one of the (many going spare) Tesla charging spaces, even though I drive a BMW hybrid,” Little tweeted. “I wanted to charge my car and was told they would work.”
Little went on to discuss his motoring history, saying that he switched to his BMW after previously owning an Aston Martin.
“The reason I haven’t been interested in Tesla yet is none are pretty enough for my tastes,” he said. “Mine is most beautiful car I’ve ever had (apart from Aston Martin but don’t want to go back to petrol for environment).”
“Until now no Tesla has come near it for looks,” he added, while also saying that the high price point of Teslas right now were also a downside.
“The new Roadster is stunning and I would have it in a heartbeat. Too expensive though,” little posted. “When the Roadster comes down from its astronomical pricing then it’s maybe time for a change.”
Driving an i8 and complaining about high prices of Teslas sounds a little bit pricky to me.
maybe he ment value for money, like everything feels cheap but the price
I’m sick if this cheap i8 criticism.
It’s an outstanding car. Aluminum frame, reinforced carbon-fiber plastic, gives it a great weight ratio. It drives like an electric, smooth and quiet when you’re in commuter traffic, and can be driven with spirit when the road opens up.
Maybe don’t let ENVY distort your judgement.
It amazes me how much of jerks EV drivers can be to one another. I assume these are the Tesla destination chargers that have no restriction to who parks and charges there.
Tesla even warns of this on their page, this is for Superchargers. Source: https://www.tesla.com/support/supercharging
No surprise that many EV drivers are jerks. I’ve encountered few that wanted second free charge session (90%+ tapered to hell) while people are waiting. Then there are those who plug in using CCS/Chademo unit while dedicated Chademo unit sits empty.
His reasoning sounds Odd. If he parked there to charge, why did he leave his car without Charging?
If he’s wasn’t plugged in then he has no right to park there.
Stupid management (if you believe that BS)
Even more stupid actor.
He’s little alright.