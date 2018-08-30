U.S. Senator Introduces Bill To End $7,500 EV Tax Credit
It was only a matter of time with the current administration and situation.
It comes as no surprise that the U.S. EV federal tax credit may be at jeopardy soon. In fact, this isn’t the first time (and it won’t be the last) that a politician is pushing for its elimination. We can only hope that due to all else that is happening in big government in the U.S., this type of bill proposal takes a back seat and doesn’t amount to anything right away (or ever).
According to a recent report by Green Car Congress, Senate Environment and Public Works Chairman and Republican John Barrasso has introduced this new bill to do away with the current tax credit for EVs. The story shares the following specifics:
The bill amends the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to terminate the credit for new qualified plug-in electric drive motor vehicles and provides for a Federal Highway user fee on alternative fuel vehicles.
Apparently, this new bill has already been submitted to the Senate Committee on Finance. As this is a developing story and the process will be lengthy, we don’t have much else to go on here. We’ll be following developments and keep you apprised as it moves forward.
As a TSLA shareholder, I want this to pass. Once the incentive is gone and Tesla continues profitably delivering hundreds of thousands of cars per quarter, the last of the short theses fall. It’ll become apparent that people are switching to Tesla because it’s overwhelmingly the better choice, not because of tax incentives.
Right now, I have to wait until ~July 2020 for the shorts to burst and TSLA to spring to $1000. If this passes, it moves the short burst forward by a year.
So instead of evening the playing field by revising the existing tax credit, the GOP instead is gonna try and just kill the credit outright instead. Again. This is my shocked face: 8-|
Jesus christ, it’s even worse than I thought. In addition to axing the tax credit, they want to introduce a new fee for alternative fuel vehicles!
“The bill amends the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to terminate the credit for new qualified plug-in electric drive motor vehicles [b]and provides for a Federal Highway user fee on alternative fuel vehicles.[/b]”
And I already get to pay $206 annually at registration in GA. Now I’m sure I’ll get to pay another $200+ to the Feds. And I’m sure GA isn’t about to give up their future cash cow and reduce the amount once the Feds get into the game.
Even if the Federal fee is only $100 then I will still be paying the same total federal/state amount as a 5,000 lb. F-150
No surprise at all and is exactly what red state governnors did a few years ago when cancelling state rebates. They introduced unique taxes/fees on EVs to try and claw some of the rebate back.
Oddly enough ending the tax credit would benefit Tesla, since they are the first to enter the phases out period. Not that I think that this legislation will go anywhere.
They should take away the current per mfg tax credit but only if they come to their senses and replace it with a pooled credit. If they limited eligibility to only “substantially” US made vehicles, I’m fine with that too. The current system, discourages innovation and rewards the lethargy.
Since this is expired for Tesla and expiring soon for GM and Nissan, it needs to either be revamped or repealed. No point rewarding all the laggard manufacturers who have resisted EVs for years while others put in serious effort to advance them.
This move will actually benefit GM and Tesla who are at a disadvantage because they foolishly used up their tax credit capability.
We’re pretty much at the point where the credit is no longer needed to encourage buying an EV. I just bought a used one (CT6 PHEV) which doesn’t qualify for the credit anyway.
I assume “foolishly” was meant tongue-in-cheek. So hard to tell on the Internet.
I was pretty sure this would happen under this administration. Sure enough that it was a big part of the reason we bought a second EV a month ago. But that doesn’t make me any less disgusted with the GOP. They hate anything green, clean or good. All they do is destroy. Please note that the measure as reported doesn’t just end the credit, it imposes a tax (disguised as a fee – semantics, people) on those of us who choose to drive clean vehicles. That is the element that lays bare the hatred and spite behind this move.
Will we ever be able to go one day without something foul spewing from this administration?