U.S.’ Most Affordable EVs Per Mile Of Range: Tesla Model 3 Is #1
Tesla Model 3 lowers the price per mile of range to $141
The launch of the Tesla Model 3 Standard/Standard Plus battery versions was tremendous news in the past weeks, but it’s the return of Long Range rear-wheel drive version that turns out to be most affordable in terms of price (MSRP + destination charge) per mile of EPA range.
The Long Range version, after price changes, starts at $44,500 (plus $1,200 D&H), which after $3,750 federal tax credit brings the final effective price to $41,950. After the update, the estimated EPA range is 325 miles (523 km).
Comparing the values we see the new lowest cost of $141 per mile of EPA range (before tax credit) and $129 per mile of EPA range (after tax credit).
The second result is 2nd only to the Hyundai Kona Electric, which catches onto $7,500 tax credit (Model 3 LR RWD would be at $118 per mile if $7,500 was still available).
The Standard battery versions of Model 3 are listed at $161 (#5)/$165 (#6) (before tax credit), which – despite lower range – is still one of the most affordable per mile of range (ahead of the new Nissan LEAF e+).
The new LEAF e+ starts at $166 per mile of EPA range (before tax credit).
BEVs price (MSRP + DST) per mile of EPA range comparison – March 23, 2019
*some models estimated
Categories: Chevrolet, Comparison, Hyundai, Nissan, Tesla
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "U.S.’ Most Affordable EVs Per Mile Of Range: Tesla Model 3 Is #1"
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2019/03/23/trump-big-oil-industry-influence-investigation-zinke-226106
This article highlights the influence the fossil fuel industry has on this administration and the harm there causing on the environment.
Also the tax cuts gave us a record budget deficit of 234 billion for February 2019. So far this fiscal year were already at 544 billion. This is a suppose to be such a great economy but all were doing is going deeper in debt.
Yes, debt was big problem when Democrats were in charge, now with Republicans and Trump’s give away to the rich it’s much worse.
I never hear Republicans complaining about debt these days, I and never want to again.
Yeah all the GOP deficit hawks have gone extinct.
I at least expected some kind of bump after corporations bought back the offshore money. I mean if the brought back a trillion dollars. When did they ever pay any taxes on that. It seems like they brought offshore money back but never paid any taxes on it at all.
And Kona is a compliance car in the US with limited available to only a few states.
And the amount of Tech and performance that goes with a model 3 just blows anything else within 20k price range out of the water.
I must have missed something – when did the price of the LR RWD Model 3 drop as low as $41,950 including DST and excluding incentives?