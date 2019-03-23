U.S.’ Most Affordable EVs Per Mile Of Range: Tesla Model 3 Is #1

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 lowers the price per mile of range to $141

The launch of the Tesla Model 3 Standard/Standard Plus battery versions was tremendous news in the past weeks, but it’s the return of Long Range rear-wheel drive version that turns out to be most affordable in terms of price (MSRP + destination charge) per mile of EPA range.

The Long Range version, after price changes, starts at $44,500 (plus $1,200 D&H), which after $3,750 federal tax credit brings the final effective price to $41,950. After the update, the estimated EPA range is 325 miles (523 km).

Comparing the values we see the new lowest cost of $141 per mile of EPA range (before tax credit) and $129 per mile of EPA range (after tax credit).

The second result is 2nd only to the Hyundai Kona Electric, which catches onto $7,500 tax credit (Model 3 LR RWD would be at $118 per mile if $7,500 was still available).

The Standard battery versions of Model 3 are listed at $161 (#5)/$165 (#6) (before tax credit), which – despite lower range – is still one of the most affordable per mile of range (ahead of the new Nissan LEAF e+).

The new LEAF e+ starts at $166 per mile of EPA range (before tax credit).

BEVs price (MSRP + DST) per mile of EPA range comparison – March 23, 2019

*some models estimated