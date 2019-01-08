  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota To Electrify Every Model By 2025: Video

Toyota To Electrify Every Model By 2025: Video

27 M BY MARK KANE 3

By 2025, every Toyota and Lexus will have at least some sort of electrified option.

CNBC recently interviewed Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales for Toyota Motor North America, talking mostly about the electrification.

The Japanese manufacturer intends to offer in the U.S. an electrified version of every Toyota and Lexus model by 2025, which include hybrids, plug-in hybrids, all-electric and hydrogen fuel cell cars.

Toyota news
Toyota Prius Prime Was U.S.' #1 Selling Plug-In Hybrid In 2018
Toyota Prius Prime Exhaustive Review: The Good, The Bad, The Verdict
Top EV Story Of 2018: How Tesla Killed The Conventional Toyota Prius

Despite CNBC’s Phil LeBeau questions and comparison to Tesla (particularly, the high demand for the Tesla Model 3), Bob Carter defended Toyota’s timeline as appropriate for the market maturity.

At least the official line for Toyota is to introduce BEVs when the market for BEVs will be bigger (which means by the way that someone else needs to build up the market). For us at IEVs it’s almost painful, when on the other hand serious efforts are put into FCVs cars for which maturity is way behind BEVs.

Anyways, electrified car sales in the U.S. account for about 9% of Toyota Motor North America sales in 2018. The goal for 2019 is 15%, which means a lot more non-plug-in hybrids.

Categories: Toyota

Tags:

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Toyota To Electrify Every Model By 2025: Video"

newest oldest most voted
Tomas

Hmmmm…I don`t know. Is Toyota right or we are starting to see the fall from the throne? I hope they’re right.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
XavierStark

The nay-sayers saying YES???
This made my day.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Tomas

Bu slow YES>

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago