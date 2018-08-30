2 H BY MARK KANE

Total feels it’s time to prepare for changes.

Total Gas & Power has entered into a partnership with ChargePoint to expand its gas and electricity to charging stations in the UK as forecasts say that the mass adoption of electric mobility is coming.

According to the press release, it’s a reseller partnership, which means that Total intends to offer its business customers a comprehensive EV charging solutions and services, including both AC charging and DC charging, as well as a network connecting all the charging points, drivers and stations owners.

“This partnership marks another milestone in the movement to transition to electric mobility and provides businesses in the UK with an opportunity to participate in the fueling network of the future.”

The number of charging stations in the ChargePoint network increased to over 56,000 (a third more than a year ago) and is expected to reach 2.5 million by 2025. The number of DC fast chargers grew by about half in the past 12-months, to over 920. Most of the charging stations are located in the U.S.

“As the leader in EV charging, ChargePoint delivers a comprehensive suite of charging solutions everywhere they go, making ChargePoint uniquely positioned to meet every charging need at any type of fueling location, from Level 2 charging solutions, too fast and ultra-fast charging hubs alongside petrol stations on motorways. Through this partnership, ChargePoint and Total Gas & Power aim to increase access to EV charging solutions of all kinds as a means to serve the growing population of EV drivers and accelerate the adoption of e-mobility in the UK.”

Mark Kerstens, vice president, Strategic Accounts, ChargePoint said:

“ChargePoint is pleased to partner with Total Gas & Power to increase the availability of necessary charging solutions for EV drivers across the UK. The transportation landscape is evolving at a rapid pace and partnerships like this are essential to provide immediate, widely accessible charging solutions to support the ever-growing number of EV drivers on the road. We look forward to working with Total Gas & Power to provide businesses across the UK with the opportunity to help us lay the groundwork for the next generation of fueling.”

Sion Roberts, General Manager, Total Gas & Power, said: