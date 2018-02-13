This Electric Icon Derelict Will Make You Crazy ‘Bout A Mercury

1 day ago by Domenick Yoney

Icon, which established itself by restoring old four-wheel-drive vehicles to more-than-their-former-glory, using sundry performance and appearance modifications, has taken an interest in using electric drivetrains for its Derelict program. These are older vehicles whose bodywork is a showcase of unique age-worn patina, but with an upgraded chassis and custom interior. You may remember the unlikely mayhem machine they created from an old Volkswagen Thing.

The outfit recently posted video (above) of another electric Derelict under construction: a 1949 Mercury Coupe. Although it’s not yet finished, the building blocks are just so awesome we had to share. Now, this is a project that’s been in the works for some time — we unearthed a 2016 video of an Icon shop walk-through where company principle Johnathon Ward shows off the shell and talks a bit about it — but now is being worked on, and with help from our friends over at Stealth EV, should be road ready before too long.

It all sits on a beautiful hand-crafted custom frame from Art Morrison. Power will come from a set of motors sourced from the fine folks at AM Racing. There appears to be no transmission involved. Instead, 800 pound-feet of torque will flow directly from the motors, through a carbon fiber driveshaft straight to the rear end. Rumor has it that Tesla battery modules will hold the energy that smartly motivates this monster. Other touches include a 4-wheel independent suspension, Brembo brakes all around, and electric-assisted rack and pinion steering.

We look forward to sharing all the technical details and video of it in motion once it’s completed. In the meantime, check out some of the still photos Icon shared on its Facebook page below. We’ve also provided a field recording from Mississippi bluesman K.C.Douglas for the appropriate soundtrack for your gallery perusing pleasure.

Source: Icon