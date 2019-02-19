Tesla’s Largest German Customer Gets First 4 Of 100 Model 3s

1 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Soon, people in Germany will be able to choose from a variety of Model 3 rental cars.

Electric car rental service nextmove has ordered 100 Tesla Model 3 sedans for its fleet. nextmove is touted as Germany’s top firm for electric vehicle rental. This order also makes it Tesla’s largest customer in the country. Recent reports confirm that the company has now taken delivery of the first four Model 3s.

The initial delivery of Tesla sedans are all of the Performance variety and are currently in nextmove’s possession at its Berlin site, which is one of 10 locations in Germany. According to Green Car Congress, the EV rental company already owns and operates 350 electric vehicles of various makes and models, including:

Tesla Model S, Model X, Model 3, Jaguar I-Pace, Hyundai Ioniq, Hyundai Kona, Kia e-Niro, VW e-Golf, Opel Ampera-e, BMW i3s, Renault Zoe, Renault Kangoo, smart, Nissan Leaf 2 and Nissan e-NV200.

In addition to the huge fleet of Model 3 vehicles, nextmove’s next moves include adding such cars as the Audi e-tron, e.Go Life, Mercedes eVito, and StreetScooter Work L.

The firm says its goal is to offer a wide variety of EVs for people to test drive. This way, customers can then decide which electric car best suits their budget and priorities. The report points out that many long-term rentals end up leading to customers eventually purchasing an electric car. As we’ve said many times before, people who drive an electric car are more likely to want to own one.

Source: Green Car Congress