Tesla V9 Has New Feature To Prevent Unintended Acceleration

Crashed White Tesla Model X

No more wall hitting, okay?

Over the past several years, from time to time there were reports that Tesla drivers crashed because of unintended acceleration – it was unintended by the driver, who wanted to stop, but we believe that at least in most cases it was driver error by confusing the acceleration and braking pedals.

Tesla would’ve been in trouble if there was a technical/software problem that would accelerate the car while breaking. Luckily, it seems that there was no problem on the manufacturer side.

However, to double secure drivers from crashing those crazy-quick cars, Tesla included in the V9 software version available for over-the-air-update, a new feature: Obstacle-Aware Acceleration.

Unintended acceleration?
When enabled, the feature limits acceleration if an obstacle is detected in front of the car (applies only while driving at low speeds).

Screenshots of the new feature were provided by Bonnie Norman, see below:

Obstacle-Aware Acceleration (Source: Bonnie Norman)

Pushmi-Pullyu

@staff:

“…that would accelerate the car while breaking.”

Presumably braking was intended here, altho I suppose it’s possible… 😉

#GrammarNazi

1 hour ago
Groingo

It would appear the owner has the option to turn the feature on or off, should be locked in ON.

16 minutes ago