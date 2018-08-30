Wonder How Tesla’s Ultra White Seats Hold Up After 25,000 Miles?

60 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Concerned about opting for those Tesla Ultra White seats?

YouTuber Erik Strait (DAErik) takes a little dive into the white seat controversy. Many people wouldn’t even consider white seats in any car. This is especially true if they have children and pets. However, they can be very appealing to some and they’re definitely unique. The Tesla white “marshmallow” interior material is not real leather, but instead, it’s of the synthetic (vegan) variety. Will it last? How should you clean it?

Erik admits up front that he did have one seat in his Tesla Model S replaced due to some stitching issues. Nonetheless, the seats look fantastic. The passenger and rear seats appear to be brand new after 25,000 miles of use. The driver’s seat shows a little bit of discoloration (he hasn’t cleaned it in some time), but you have to look close to see it. This doesn’t necessarily mean there is any problem with the material, but just the fact that white is always going to reveal dirt and grime. Erik says he wears jeans most of the time and it’s true that the color can transfer to the white. Fortunately, some cheap baby wipes will make them look almost new again.

We look forward to being able to see how these seats last at over 100,00 miles. Tesla has made it pretty clear — and there’s research to support it — that its batteries and motors will likely far outlast ICE powertrains, but will the rest of the vehicle hold up?

Do you own a car with white seats? Real leather or synthetic? How about a Tesla with the Ultra White interior? Please share your experience with us in the comment section below.