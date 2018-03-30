Tesla To Add Party & Camper Mode To Model S, 3, X

14 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Cuz’ tonight we’re gonna party like it’s 1999.

Partying in your Tesla will soon be a thing, thanks to a new feature coming soon.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk returns to his Twitter role of promoting new vehicle features with this announcement of an upcoming “party & camper mode” for all three of Tesla’s offering: Model S, Model 3 and Model X.

We’re adding a “party & camper mode” soon to S/3/X, so your car can maintain air flow, temp, selective lights, music & power devices for 48 hours or more while parked. Big batteries rock … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2018



When an electric car is equipped with a big battery pack, as is the case with all Teslas on the market, there’s juice to spare in most situations, so why not put it to use?

This new feature would be especially useful when camping, but we can see other applications, such as tailgating, when it would be utilized too.

Camper mode isn’t new to Teslas, but this addition of “party” takes it to a whole new level we’re sure.

Here’s a way old video on activating camper mode.

Video description: