Tesla Reportedly Talking With CATL For China Battery Order

47 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Tesla must secure batteries for China market explosion.

There’s little doubt Tesla is going to explode in China, but there’s a lot the company needs to put in place. For starters, finishing construction of its Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai. But also, assuring there are battery suppliers in the area that intend to work with it.

We always take these Automotive News announcements with a grain of salt. This is because Tesla CEO Elon Musk usually comes forth on Twitter saying these announcements aren’t true.

Sad but true, but still, we must share what’s reported, and in this case it’s positive once again. As reported by Automotive News:

CATL has been discussing the required specifications for the batteries with Tesla officials, the people said, asking not to be named because the talks are private. Still, there’s no guarantee that an agreement will be reached, according to the people. Tesla Inc. is in talks about ordering rechargeable batteries from top Chinese producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. to power Model 3 cars the U.S. electric automaker plans to start assembling at its new factory near Shanghai, people familiar with the matter said.

According to the reports, Tesla has been discussing this potential partnership for some time.

Source: Automotive News