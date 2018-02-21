Tesla Semi Smokes Its Tires Under Acceleration – Video

8 hours ago by Mark Kane

Once again, the Tesla Semi was seen in the wild and captured during strong acceleration on the street.

We know that the Semi will be quick, with 0 to 60 mph in a claimed five seconds (20 seconds with cargo), but it’s almost unbelievable to see how swiftly it moves on public roads.

It literally smokes the tires.

Couple more videos like this and soon enough the Semi will become one of those drag strip warriors.

We wonder, how quick is too quick for a cargo hauler like this?

Key specs: