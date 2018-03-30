Tesla Semi Range Likely To Be 600 Miles, Not 500
The range of the Tesla Semi has yet to be confirmed by testers, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that it’ll at least deliver on initial claims and most likely surpass them.
When first revealed, two range options for the Semi were announced (along with the additional info shown below):
- Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80K lbs load – 20 sec
- Speed up a 5% Grade – 65 mph
- Mile Range – 300 or 500 miles
- Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles
- Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh / mile
- Fuel Savings – $200,000+
- Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000
- Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000
- Base Reservation – $20,000
- Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000
- Founders Series Reservation – $200,000
* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.
More recently, in March of this year, Daimler’s head of trucks, Martin Daum, cast doubt of Tesla’s range claim, stating:
“If Tesla really delivers on this promise, we’ll obviously buy two trucks — one to take apart and one to test because if that happens, something has passed us by. But for now, the same laws of physics apply [in Germany and in California].”
Well, last night on the Q1 2018 Tesla conference call, Musk took offense to Daum’s doubts when he was asked if there was any merit to the claim of the Semi defying Musk. Here’s what we wrote:
“He then moved on to ask about the Semi, mentioning that Daimler’s CEO had stated that it seemed to break the laws of physics. To this, Musk snorted, “Ha! He doesn’t know much about physics!” and went on to mention that he (Musk) had “actually studied physics in college.” Answering the question of whether there the Semi and Roadster depended on some sort of technological breakthrough, Musk stated that they could do a 500-mile truck with the technology they have now, and that he thinks the “actual production unit” would be capable of more than 600 miles. CTO Strabel mentioned that he thought the confusion stemmed from a misunderstanding of what Tesla’s current tech can actually do.”
We’ve verified this to be true in examining the Roadster’s claimed range, so it’s possible the same holds true for the Tesla Semi, too.
Love how Tesla delivers, regardless if it’s within their own proposed timelines- and then the naysayers go dark. If the Tesla Semi exceeds 500 miles in true range, the crickets will be deafening. The naysayers will quietly fade into the background, merely to naysay another day.
Or would it be to say nay another day?
Traditional manufacturers need to start from the basis that they can, not that they can’t. If you look for the problems, you’ll always find them.
Range can be whatever they want, just add more batteries. Cost and weight are the issues.
When asked about 7 cent mega chargers there was waffling than an IHOP. It’s pretty clear customers are focused on short haul and the whole long haul vision is just a concept at this point. Like battery swapping. They’ll demo it but deployment is very much TBD.
They’d already have a sleeper if long hauls were the point…It’s more about “day cabs”, take Walmart, you have a distribution center warehouse with the “home base” mega charger and within 250 miles a dozen Walmarts retail stores…
Martin Daum what a schmuck. If I was Daum before he made that comment, I’d be thinking there’s two possible things:
1) Either Musk is lying about the 500 mile range and in which case he’ll look stupid all on his own as he’s publicly already announced the stats or
2) My understanding of physics isn’t enough and if I call Musk out publicly then I’ll end up looking stupid.
I would have gone with 1 but Daum has gone with 2. He’s gonna look plenty stupid once it’s proven. Back to physics school for Daum.
Daum, Daumer and Daumest!
Budweiser announced an order for 800 Nikola Semi trucks… Strange timing?
And in the very same conference call Elon effectively said that the Semi is on the backburner right now. So he can make up any number he wants, it’s not going to happen.
There is Someone out there who knows a lot more than you do, and it’s musk.
Tesla isn’t in the habit of doing a demo for a vehicle they don’t actually plan to put into production. Pretty much everything other than ramping up the Model 3 is on the back burner at the moment, but that’s no reason to think Tesla won’t put the Semi Truck into production… sooner or later. Knowing Tesla, likely it will be later. 😉
These Power Pack batteries have not been used in this application, we need some long term aging data.
I wonder, how is the range measured with the semi. Is it with one passenger and an empty trailer, or is there a certain payload in the trailer when the range tests are done?
Anybody know?
Fully loaded. It was in the reveal.
Yes, and there is no passenger’s seat in the cab of the Semi Truck. So no passenger, just the driver.
All the ranges communicated by Musk and Tesla are with max gross weight at highway speed. At least that is what he said at the reveal, all range figures have those variables calculated in.
What’s the expected kW/mile at that speed+weight?
They claim <2 kWh/mile (i.e 1.99 :), which matches up with Supertruck test data.
Weight is an issue. Cost is a huge issue. Especially with Tesla's track record.
Cost has been revealed…orders have been placed.
Revealed…sounds like a strip club.
No, and no. The prices for the Tesla Semi Truck are clearly labeled “expected price”, not a promised price; and a reservation is not an order, as is clearly spelled out in the fine print of the Model 3 reservations.
It’s one thing for Tesla bashers to claim that Tesla doesn’t really have anything special in the way of EV tech. It’s quite another for people to start believing that’s actually true!
Here’s hoping that Tesla does deliver a Semi Truck with >500 miles of real-world highway range, so we can give a big “one-fingered salute” to all those claiming that Tesla doesn’t have better EV tech than anybody else!
Go Tesla!