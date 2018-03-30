Tesla Semi Range Likely To Be 600 Miles, Not 500

24 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

The range of the Tesla Semi has yet to be confirmed by testers, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that it’ll at least deliver on initial claims and most likely surpass them.

Check This Out – Exclusive Tesla Semi 4-Part In-Depth Series

When first revealed, two range options for the Semi were announced (along with the additional info shown below):

Acceleration 0-60 mph with 80K lbs load – 20 sec

Speed up a 5% Grade – 65 mph

Mile Range – 300 or 500 miles

Powertrain – 4 Independent Motors on Rear Axles

Energy Consumption – Less than 2 kWh / mile

Fuel Savings – $200,000+

Expected Base Price (300 mile range) – $150,000

Expected Base Price (500 mile range) – $180,000

Base Reservation – $20,000

Expected Founders Series Price – $200,000

Founders Series Reservation – $200,000

* Prices displayed in USD. International pricing will vary.

More recently, in March of this year, Daimler’s head of trucks, Martin Daum, cast doubt of Tesla’s range claim, stating:

“If Tesla really delivers on this promise, we’ll obviously buy two trucks — one to take apart and one to test because if that happens, something has passed us by. But for now, the same laws of physics apply [in Germany and in California].”

Well, last night on the Q1 2018 Tesla conference call, Musk took offense to Daum’s doubts when he was asked if there was any merit to the claim of the Semi defying Musk. Here’s what we wrote:

“He then moved on to ask about the Semi, mentioning that Daimler’s CEO had stated that it seemed to break the laws of physics. To this, Musk snorted, “Ha! He doesn’t know much about physics!” and went on to mention that he (Musk) had “actually studied physics in college.” Answering the question of whether there the Semi and Roadster depended on some sort of technological breakthrough, Musk stated that they could do a 500-mile truck with the technology they have now, and that he thinks the “actual production unit” would be capable of more than 600 miles. CTO Strabel mentioned that he thought the confusion stemmed from a misunderstanding of what Tesla’s current tech can actually do.”

Engineering Analysis: Tesla Roadster Performance Specs Validated

We’ve verified this to be true in examining the Roadster’s claimed range, so it’s possible the same holds true for the Tesla Semi, too.