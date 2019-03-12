Almost 75% Of Electric Car Sales In U.S. Were Teslas In February 2019
The numbers speak for themselves.
In February 2019, Tesla sold about 7,650 all-electric cars (InsideEVs’ estimation) in the U.S., which is 67% more than a year ago.
As the overall plug-in market didn’t grow much last month, Tesla further increased its market share.
Tesla results:
- Tesla Model 3 – 5,750 (12,250 YTD)
- Tesla Model X – 1,100 (2,050 YTD)
- Tesla Model S – 800 (1,675 YTD)
Tesla car sales in U.S. – February 2019
As you can see below, Tesla holds a huge stake in plug-in car market – in February it was roughly 44% out of the total of 17,239!
In the case of the all-electric car segment, Tesla’s share is 74% and it’s expected to exceed 80% again when volume deliveries of the Standard battery Model 3 version begin.
In total, Tesla already sold more than 367,000 cars in the U.S. and the Model 3 is top-selling car with a cumulative result of 153,796.
Someone should let the financial news outlets know that Tesla’s actually selling well- they haven’t gotten the news.
Just wait until next quarter when the SR+ and/or the SR are actually delivered!