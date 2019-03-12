  1. Home
Almost 75% Of Electric Car Sales In U.S. Were Teslas In February 2019

from left: Tesla Model S, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model X

The numbers speak for themselves.

In February 2019, Tesla sold about 7,650 all-electric cars (InsideEVs’ estimation) in the U.S., which is 67% more than a year ago.

As the overall plug-in market didn’t grow much last month, Tesla further increased its market share.

Tesla results:

Tesla car sales in U.S. – February 2019

As you can see below, Tesla holds a huge stake in plug-in car market – in February it was roughly 44% out of the total of 17,239!

In the case of the all-electric car segment, Tesla’s share is 74% and it’s expected to exceed 80% again when volume deliveries of the Standard battery Model 3 version begin.

In total, Tesla already sold more than 367,000 cars in the U.S. and the Model 3 is top-selling car with a cumulative result of 153,796.

2 Comments on "Almost 75% Of Electric Car Sales In U.S. Were Teslas In February 2019"

John

Someone should let the financial news outlets know that Tesla’s actually selling well- they haven’t gotten the news.

41 minutes ago
God/Bacardi

Just wait until next quarter when the SR+ and/or the SR are actually delivered!

10 minutes ago