Tesla Releases New Gigafactory 1 Video: Highlights Sheer Size

3 H BY MARK KANE

Gigafactory 1 – Made in Nevada

Tesla just released a short video featuring its Gigafactory 1 plant, built on electrifying Electric Ave, Sparks, Nevada.

The factory is only about 30% complete (in terms of size), but according to Tesla, it’s already the highest volume battery plant in the world. It’s expected that battery cell output will reach 35 GWh (using 13 of Panasonic’s production lines) by the end of 2018 – up from 20 GWh in mid-2018.

The Tesla Gigafactory produces:

21700 cylindrical lithium-ion cells (called also 2170)

battery modules and packs for Tesla Model 3

Tesla Powerwall home energy storage systems

Tesla Powerpack utility energy storage systems

electric motors

Other facts: