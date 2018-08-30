  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Registers Nearly 8,000 More Model 3 VINs

Tesla Registers Nearly 8,000 More Model 3 VINs

24 M BY MARK KANE 1

Within just two days, Tesla registered VINs for 3 weeks of Model 3 production.

Tesla recently found a way to significantly increase the production pace or, more likely, just is registering a lot of Model 3 VIN numbers in advance. In two days, some 21,392 new VINs were registered, while production is just above 5,000 a week during the best of times.

The latest batch was for 7,763 (following almost 14,000 a day earlier) and only 19% of those were AWD. The total number of registrations now stands at 177,554 (nearly 110,000 RWD and nearly 70,000 AWD).

Tesla production
Tesla Model 3 Production Hits Estimated 100,000 Units
Tesla Model 3 Coming To England And Australia Mid 2019
Tesla Model 3 Drive Unit Production Eclipses 10,000 / Week

The new VIN registrations in Q4 (basically in the first 26 days of October) stands at 59,646, including only 21,830 for all-wheel drive (less than 37%).

Tesla Model 3 VIN Registrations (cumulative) – October 26, 2018

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Tesla Registers Nearly 8,000 More Model 3 VINs"

newest oldest most voted
Ron M

Will Tesla begin to sell higher end TM3 to Europe in January

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
14 minutes ago