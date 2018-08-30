Tesla Registers Nearly 8,000 More Model 3 VINs

24 M BY MARK KANE

Within just two days, Tesla registered VINs for 3 weeks of Model 3 production.

Tesla recently found a way to significantly increase the production pace or, more likely, just is registering a lot of Model 3 VIN numbers in advance. In two days, some 21,392 new VINs were registered, while production is just above 5,000 a week during the best of times.

The latest batch was for 7,763 (following almost 14,000 a day earlier) and only 19% of those were AWD. The total number of registrations now stands at 177,554 (nearly 110,000 RWD and nearly 70,000 AWD).

The new VIN registrations in Q4 (basically in the first 26 days of October) stands at 59,646, including only 21,830 for all-wheel drive (less than 37%).

Tesla Model 3 VIN Registrations (cumulative) – October 26, 2018