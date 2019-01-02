  1. Home
Tesla Reduces Prices To Lessen Impact Of Tax Credit Drop

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

We honestly can’t say we’re a bit surprised by Tesla’s latest move.

We’ve been pretty certain all along that Tesla would work to make sure that the reduction and eventual loss of the federal EV tax credit would not have a major impact. While the $7,500 tax credit was just reduced to $3,750, the electric automaker reduced the prices of its Model 3, Model S, and Model X vehicles by $2,000.

Our good friend Earl Banning (28delayslater / The_Earl_of_Frunk_Puppy) sent out a tweet with an early heads up:

Now, Tesla has made it official in its recent press release. The press release states:

Moving beyond the success of Q4, we are taking steps to partially absorb the reduction of the federal EV tax credit (which, as of January 1st, dropped from $7,500 to $3,750). Starting today, we are reducing the price of Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. by $2,000. Customers can apply to receive the $3,750 federal tax credit for new deliveries starting on January 1, 2019, and may also be eligible for several state and local electric vehicle and utility incentives, which range up to $4,000. Combined with the reduced costs of maintenance and of charging a Tesla versus paying for gas at the pump – which can result in up to $100 per month or more in savings – this means our vehicles are even more affordable than similarly priced gasoline vehicles.

As you can see from the statement above, this reduction applies to new deliveries beginning January 1, 2019.

Source: Tesla

15 Comments on "Tesla Reduces Prices To Lessen Impact Of Tax Credit Drop"

Dante

Good news. Turned most of a tax credit into actual up front savings. This is better for a lot of people.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David H

Also it shows that Tesla is more profitable with their vehicles than some seem to think. This is a good sign.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Viking79

Exactly, the push to deliver as many vehicles in Q3 and Q4 was to deliver the highest margin vehicles. Once they realize some cost savings and such they can afford to drop the price some when the tax credit goes away. This is why the $35,000 model can’t possibly come before the tax credits expire. They need to make it profitable without tax credits at that price.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Scott Franco

Wrong! Look for that at midyear. Tesla could do the $35,000 now if they wanted to.

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago
Prad Bitt

Yep, with economies of scale on cruise control, there are steadily raking profits. The 25-28% margin is likely to stay for the $35K model, as Musk predicted years ago.

29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
tupolev141

It also gives other car manufacturers something to think about. I’m sure plenty of them were hoping Tesla’s fire would fizzle after 200.000 cars delivered. Teeth are being ground in a few board rooms.

45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
Vexar

I suspect that the cost savings has come from improved manufacturing processes for the overall vehicle and reduced battery pack costs. They ought to refresh the Model S and Model X in 2019 and I wonder if that means a change over to the 2170 cells into a new pack (and chassis) design. The new cells are 0.5cm taller (700mm versus 650mm).

52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
Prad Bitt

Economy of scale is the number one factor. This is what Tesla was aiming all along…
And this is why ICE manufacturers still DON’T use it to lower the price of their few BEV models, protecting their profitable ICE business of selling inefficient, complex and fragile vehicles.
Environmentally destructive profits that WE pay for.

24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
jm

So what happens when/if the feds get their act together and fix the EV tax inventives? For example, if they adopt the proposed idea that all automakers have the same tax credit amounts and sunset dates. Does Tesla then bring their prices back up?

36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
Spoonman.

Interesting, I was expecting they would throw a basic Autopilot in for free instead of lowering the base price. Great that it seems they’re stable enough to take the lower revenue per unit.

33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
windbourne

If CONgress does not do their job, and tax break is not fixed, then maybe when break ends, they throw in autopilot.

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
Chris O

That’s great but I hope Tesla will be able to do what Ford once did with Model T: keep reducing production cost and pass the savings on to the consumer so the sales volumes can increase. Note that all the automotive mega sellers (Model T, Beetle, Corolla, early model years Mustang) had great affordability in common. Of course Model S and X never showed that pattern (quite the opposite) but maybe Model 3 will be different as it’s clearly more of a mass market concept.

31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago
windbourne

Actually MS/MX, combined with outside capital for expansion, have been used to keep the company afloat. Hopefully M3/MY will take over that, along with profits.

20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
Chris O

Good point, Tesla was never in any position to lower Model S and X prices and Tesla will need all the cash from Model 3 it can get as well for now for further expansion and to keep the shorts at bay. Maybe someday…

8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago
Scott Franco

I have said here for years that the result of halting the tax credits is that the vehicles would go down in price by an equivalent amount. The tax credits do nothing but artificially boost the prices of EVs.

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago