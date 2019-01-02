Tesla Reduces Prices To Lessen Impact Of Tax Credit Drop
We honestly can’t say we’re a bit surprised by Tesla’s latest move.
We’ve been pretty certain all along that Tesla would work to make sure that the reduction and eventual loss of the federal EV tax credit would not have a major impact. While the $7,500 tax credit was just reduced to $3,750, the electric automaker reduced the prices of its Model 3, Model S, and Model X vehicles by $2,000.
Our good friend Earl Banning (28delayslater / The_Earl_of_Frunk_Puppy) sent out a tweet with an early heads up:
Essentially the tax credit was reduced by $3750 and #Tesla makes up $2000 of it. As I said before tax credit reduction will have zero impact on Tesla quarterly sales. Q1 2019 will again break records. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/WfVfw2KY9B
— The_Earl_of_FrunkPuppy 🐶 (28delayslater) (@28delayslater) January 2, 2019
Now, Tesla has made it official in its recent press release. The press release states:
Moving beyond the success of Q4, we are taking steps to partially absorb the reduction of the federal EV tax credit (which, as of January 1st, dropped from $7,500 to $3,750). Starting today, we are reducing the price of Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. by $2,000. Customers can apply to receive the $3,750 federal tax credit for new deliveries starting on January 1, 2019, and may also be eligible for several state and local electric vehicle and utility incentives, which range up to $4,000. Combined with the reduced costs of maintenance and of charging a Tesla versus paying for gas at the pump – which can result in up to $100 per month or more in savings – this means our vehicles are even more affordable than similarly priced gasoline vehicles.
As you can see from the statement above, this reduction applies to new deliveries beginning January 1, 2019.
Source: Tesla
Good news. Turned most of a tax credit into actual up front savings. This is better for a lot of people.
Also it shows that Tesla is more profitable with their vehicles than some seem to think. This is a good sign.
Exactly, the push to deliver as many vehicles in Q3 and Q4 was to deliver the highest margin vehicles. Once they realize some cost savings and such they can afford to drop the price some when the tax credit goes away. This is why the $35,000 model can’t possibly come before the tax credits expire. They need to make it profitable without tax credits at that price.
Wrong! Look for that at midyear. Tesla could do the $35,000 now if they wanted to.
Yep, with economies of scale on cruise control, there are steadily raking profits. The 25-28% margin is likely to stay for the $35K model, as Musk predicted years ago.
It also gives other car manufacturers something to think about. I’m sure plenty of them were hoping Tesla’s fire would fizzle after 200.000 cars delivered. Teeth are being ground in a few board rooms.
I suspect that the cost savings has come from improved manufacturing processes for the overall vehicle and reduced battery pack costs. They ought to refresh the Model S and Model X in 2019 and I wonder if that means a change over to the 2170 cells into a new pack (and chassis) design. The new cells are 0.5cm taller (700mm versus 650mm).
Economy of scale is the number one factor. This is what Tesla was aiming all along…
And this is why ICE manufacturers still DON’T use it to lower the price of their few BEV models, protecting their profitable ICE business of selling inefficient, complex and fragile vehicles.
Environmentally destructive profits that WE pay for.
So what happens when/if the feds get their act together and fix the EV tax inventives? For example, if they adopt the proposed idea that all automakers have the same tax credit amounts and sunset dates. Does Tesla then bring their prices back up?
Interesting, I was expecting they would throw a basic Autopilot in for free instead of lowering the base price. Great that it seems they’re stable enough to take the lower revenue per unit.
If CONgress does not do their job, and tax break is not fixed, then maybe when break ends, they throw in autopilot.
That’s great but I hope Tesla will be able to do what Ford once did with Model T: keep reducing production cost and pass the savings on to the consumer so the sales volumes can increase. Note that all the automotive mega sellers (Model T, Beetle, Corolla, early model years Mustang) had great affordability in common. Of course Model S and X never showed that pattern (quite the opposite) but maybe Model 3 will be different as it’s clearly more of a mass market concept.
Actually MS/MX, combined with outside capital for expansion, have been used to keep the company afloat. Hopefully M3/MY will take over that, along with profits.
Good point, Tesla was never in any position to lower Model S and X prices and Tesla will need all the cash from Model 3 it can get as well for now for further expansion and to keep the shorts at bay. Maybe someday…
I have said here for years that the result of halting the tax credits is that the vehicles would go down in price by an equivalent amount. The tax credits do nothing but artificially boost the prices of EVs.