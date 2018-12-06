  1. Home
  3. This Tesla Owner Has a Real Supercharger In His Garage: Video

This Tesla Owner Has a Real Supercharger In His Garage: Video

4 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 18

He had created an authentic-looking mockup previously

There are Tesla fans, and then there are TESLA FANS. David, of DÆrik YouTube channel fame, falls into both of these categories. The auto-slash-energy brand can be seen throughout his house, though it is mostly concentrated in his garage. There, he has a Tesla Model S, a trio of Tesla Powerwalls to back up the Tesla solar panels on his roof. More recently, he shared an unboxing video of his Tesla surfboard. Now, he has an actual Tesla Supercharger to add to his collection.

Apparently, this was an item he had wanted for a long time. As you can imagine, individual Supercharger units aren’t something that Tesla actually sells, so they are pretty hard to come by. Previously, he had actually made the considerable effort to create his own Supercharger shell mockup, which he has hanging on the wall. Though the dimensions are a little off when the authentic and homemade versions are placed side-by-side, it’s a pretty good copy.

David found the object of his desire on eBay, snapping it up for an undisclosed amount. In the video above you can see how he manages to get the monstrosity wrangled from the back of his car where, amazingly, it had managed to fit. Released from its wrappings and supplied with a bit of electricity, he discovered that both the light that illuminates the branding of the unit and the one that shines downward from inside the top still function properly.

We expect to see more of this particular Supercharger in the future. Besides serving as a backdrop for his under-construction podcasting studio, he mentions that he may try to open it up to share with the world its inner workings. We have to say we’re kind of curious about what he finds.

Leave a Reply

18 Comments on "This Tesla Owner Has a Real Supercharger In His Garage: Video"

newest oldest most voted
Speculawyer

Does he have 400KW service? I would imagine that you would need at least that.

3 hours ago
Shaun

He would need to replicate the inverter stack, which are the big boxes you see at Supercharger sites.

3 hours ago
Pluto

Not to mention the space to put one at without it being a fire hazard and a loooot of expensive cabling running to his garage.

3 hours ago
dan

A whole lot of waste.

3 hours ago
TJKR

You mean 400 Amp?

3 hours ago
Shaun

Looking at completed listings on Ebay, the asking price was 3,200 and a best offer was accepted.

3 hours ago
DAVID

That’s a steal. The real question is how did it end up on Ebay?

1 hour ago
Cosmacelf

Um, that’s isn’t a Supercharger. It isn’t even a real pedestal. It’s a store mock up. A real Supercharger would have had the much larger external cabinet that houses a 480V to 400V AC to DC converter. And the pedestal would have been real, as opposed to a mock up. Still nice, but it’s just a decoration…

3 hours ago
Big Solar

would make a great charge cable hanger though

3 hours ago
Lee

Right, all it does is look cool with the Tesla light at the top. I think this is too much even for Erik. 🙂 Now if he feeds an HPWC into it…. (But he said it’s going inside to his studio as a sort of artifact.)

2 hours ago
Will

BF would say to throw that junk in the garbage

2 hours ago
Pluto

If he gets it connected and opens it up to the public then that’d be an expensive electricity bill!

3 hours ago
Lee

For about the tenth time, that’s Erik. Looks you don’t even watch these videos. His partner is David.

The channel name is a combination of their names (I’ve always assumed).

3 hours ago
Will

Wrong. The title is wrong and false

2 hours ago
eject

Another advantage of an open charging standard like CCS. You can just buy a charger on the market and it will actually work.

2 hours ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

Well heck, you can just plug your BEV into a standard wall outlet. That will “work” too, in the same way that a shovel “works” as well as a backhoe.

24 minutes ago
eject

What has that to do with fast charging?

14 minutes ago
Pushmi-Pullyu

“This Tesla Owner Has a Real Supercharger In His Garage”

Well, even if this was a real unit, and not a mockup as Cosmacelf says in his comment above, it still would only be a part of a “real Supercharger”.

comment image

Now, there are privately owned Superchargers. Not many, but some; see link below. We can be quite sure they cost a lot more than this guy paid for the mockup, though!

https://electrek.co/2016/10/03/tesla-to-deliver-its-largest-privately-owned-supercharger-station-to-a-taxi-fleet-in-montreal/

35 minutes ago