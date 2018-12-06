This Tesla Owner Has a Real Supercharger In His Garage: Video
He had created an authentic-looking mockup previously
There are Tesla fans, and then there are TESLA FANS. David, of DÆrik YouTube channel fame, falls into both of these categories. The auto-slash-energy brand can be seen throughout his house, though it is mostly concentrated in his garage. There, he has a Tesla Model S, a trio of Tesla Powerwalls to back up the Tesla solar panels on his roof. More recently, he shared an unboxing video of his Tesla surfboard. Now, he has an actual Tesla Supercharger to add to his collection.
Apparently, this was an item he had wanted for a long time. As you can imagine, individual Supercharger units aren’t something that Tesla actually sells, so they are pretty hard to come by. Previously, he had actually made the considerable effort to create his own Supercharger shell mockup, which he has hanging on the wall. Though the dimensions are a little off when the authentic and homemade versions are placed side-by-side, it’s a pretty good copy.
David found the object of his desire on eBay, snapping it up for an undisclosed amount. In the video above you can see how he manages to get the monstrosity wrangled from the back of his car where, amazingly, it had managed to fit. Released from its wrappings and supplied with a bit of electricity, he discovered that both the light that illuminates the branding of the unit and the one that shines downward from inside the top still function properly.
We expect to see more of this particular Supercharger in the future. Besides serving as a backdrop for his under-construction podcasting studio, he mentions that he may try to open it up to share with the world its inner workings. We have to say we’re kind of curious about what he finds.
Source: YouTube
18 Comments on "This Tesla Owner Has a Real Supercharger In His Garage: Video"
Does he have 400KW service? I would imagine that you would need at least that.
He would need to replicate the inverter stack, which are the big boxes you see at Supercharger sites.
Not to mention the space to put one at without it being a fire hazard and a loooot of expensive cabling running to his garage.
A whole lot of waste.
You mean 400 Amp?
Looking at completed listings on Ebay, the asking price was 3,200 and a best offer was accepted.
That’s a steal. The real question is how did it end up on Ebay?
Um, that’s isn’t a Supercharger. It isn’t even a real pedestal. It’s a store mock up. A real Supercharger would have had the much larger external cabinet that houses a 480V to 400V AC to DC converter. And the pedestal would have been real, as opposed to a mock up. Still nice, but it’s just a decoration…
would make a great charge cable hanger though
Right, all it does is look cool with the Tesla light at the top. I think this is too much even for Erik. 🙂 Now if he feeds an HPWC into it…. (But he said it’s going inside to his studio as a sort of artifact.)
BF would say to throw that junk in the garbage
If he gets it connected and opens it up to the public then that’d be an expensive electricity bill!
For about the tenth time, that’s Erik. Looks you don’t even watch these videos. His partner is David.
The channel name is a combination of their names (I’ve always assumed).
Wrong. The title is wrong and false
Another advantage of an open charging standard like CCS. You can just buy a charger on the market and it will actually work.
Well heck, you can just plug your BEV into a standard wall outlet. That will “work” too, in the same way that a shovel “works” as well as a backhoe.
What has that to do with fast charging?
“This Tesla Owner Has a Real Supercharger In His Garage”
Well, even if this was a real unit, and not a mockup as Cosmacelf says in his comment above, it still would only be a part of a “real Supercharger”.
Now, there are privately owned Superchargers. Not many, but some; see link below. We can be quite sure they cost a lot more than this guy paid for the mockup, though!
https://electrek.co/2016/10/03/tesla-to-deliver-its-largest-privately-owned-supercharger-station-to-a-taxi-fleet-in-montreal/