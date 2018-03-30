Tesla Pushes Up Delivery Schedule For New Model 3 Orders
The Model 3 Performance Dual Motor model could be delivered in as soon as one month after an order is placed
Coming just days after Tesla opened the ordering books for the Model 3 to everyone, there’s more great news from the California based car maker. Tesla has once again improved the delivery schedule times for its electric sedan.
According to information currently available on their website, if you order Tesla Model 3 with rear-wheel drive or the Performance version with the same drivetrain, featuring the long-range battery and the premium interior, you could see wait times as short as one month. This marks a huge improvement for anyone that wishes to order the entry level all-electric sedan.
To put things into perspective, back in May, Tesla was able to reduce the wait time for new reservations for the rear-wheel drive, long-range battery version of the Model 3 in the U.S. from a whopping 12 to 18 months to a new wait time of just four to six months. And mind you, this was less than three months ago.
Tesla Motors is on a rampage regarding their production output. Currently, the cumulative production volume for the Model 3 exceeded 50,000 units. However, the output decreased from a peak 5,000 to roughly 3,500 a week. But, the output is expected to return to approximately the 5,000 mark rather soon, allowing Tesla to further shave off delivery times for their vehicles.
If Tesla can keep up the production rate increase, more and more people will get to receive their highly-coveted all-electric sedan quicker. Right now, according to information available on the official website, customers ordering either the Performance dual motor all-wheel drive or the rear-wheel-drive model, packed with the long-range battery and premium interior, will see a wait time of 1-3 months. For those ordering a dual motor all-wheel drive with the same interior, will see a wait time of approximately 2-4 months. A huge improvement over the last estimated delivery times we saw just a week ago.
However, the customers that wish to order the Model 3 with a standard battery will still be faced with 6-9 month long wait times.
8 Comments on "Tesla Pushes Up Delivery Schedule For New Model 3 Orders"
It would be a bit concerning if out of the 450 – 500k pre–orders, after delivering 50k they have almost cleared the backlog except for the basic version which they are not sure will be profitable.
Agreed that shortening the leadtime will bring in orders from those not previously willing to wait years but still interesting to see how the story unfolds.
The performance model is far from an economy vehicle, is there really significant demand over and above the Model S with free supercharging?
Re: backlog except for the basic version which they are not sure will be profitable.
Multiple articles believe even the basic version is profitable. You are pushing a myth.
Title: Munro Eats Crow, Finds Tesla Model 3 To Be Highly Profitable
https://insideevs.com/munro-tesla-model-3-profitable/
Title: Tesla Model 3 teardown points to only $28,000 in potential material and production cost
https://electrek.co/2018/05/31/tesla-model-3-teardow-material-production-cost/
It’s really hard to judge this stuff. Without knowing their actual manufacturing costs, based on their mix of labor and automation, the capital costs of the machines, etc this could easily be off by 20% in each direction. Only time will tell.
I read somewhere 1 or 2 cars have been reserved by customers in Europe and Asia.
Non Premium interior has not been seen yet.
Standard Range is a LOT cheaper.
Almost nobody ever sat in a Model 3.
All those points keep my reservation a reservation.
I would consider the Performance Model 3. I would not consider an S for many reasons, and I do not want a used S either.
Performance Model 3 with long range battery and PUP is about $64k. That’s substantially cheaper than the lowest S.
Stuff the Model S has that I don’t want, and therefore don’t want to pay for:
– Autopilot
– Power gates
– Driver binnacle display
– Aluminum frame, easy to total and therefore high insurance premium
– Motorized sunroof
Stuff the Model 3 has that I can’t get in the Model S:
– Better handling
– Non-air suspension, therefore less prone to breaking
– Non-motorized gimmick door handles, therefore less prone to frustration and repairs
– Landscape screen in easier position to touch (I can curl my finger behind it to more easily anchor it)
– Better center console (in part due to screen orientation, I freaking love the Model 3 console)
– Faster charging (in terms of miles per hour)
– Cheaper to operate (lower charging costs, I don’t routinely Supercharge)
– (for now) MUCH prettier interface, I hate the color / 3D skeuomorphic icons on the S
– All glass roof
I think the fact that they opened the configurator to all of North America, and did not sell 6 months worth of cars in the first week is a bit of a red flag. It means that the pent up demand is not as high for the 3 available configurations as I would have assumed. I think this goes back into the fact that some in the last month have ordered and received their cars in less then 10 days tells me Tesla has some unsold inventory laying around. There is not enough information to form any solid conclusions yet, but what is clear is that Tesla has been building some white tails (unsold units) and is still “batch building”, and not actually “building to order”.
It’s really up to how much of the orders that are to flow in will be the “base” Model 3 and how much Tesla needs to actually attain of the higher-priced vehicles, all to show a profit to investors.
