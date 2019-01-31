Tesla Model Y Production & Sales Expected To Far Outpace Model 3
Tesla Model Y is coming – volume production within two years
Tesla announced in its Q4 report that this year it will start tooling for Model Y production. The upcoming SUV will be most likely produced at the Gigafactory 1 in Nevada, as there is not much space left at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, we guess.
It’s expected that the car should be unveiled within months. There is no official hint, but beta prototypes soon probably appear on the roads soon. We are probably no more than a year from the production launch, especially since volume production is to be reached by the end of 2020.
“Additionally, this year we will start tooling for Model Y to achieve volume production by the end of 2020, most likely at Gigafactory 1.”
According to Tesla, the Model Y will share a platform with Model 3 and because of that, about 75% of components will be the same.
It’s a great indicator for several things:
- development cost will be much lower
- production line cost for Model Y should be substantially lower
- margins for both cars will be higher because of the higher scale of particular parts
- ramp-up phase of Model Y should be much faster
The production rate of the Tesla Model Y electric crossover is expected to be even higher than the Model 3.
“Since Model Y will be built on the Model 3 platform and is designed to share about 75% of its components with Model 3, the cost of the Model Y production line should be substantially lower than the Model 3 line in Fremont, and the production ramp should also be faster.”
“This year should be a truly exciting one for Tesla. Model 3 will become a global product, the profitability of our business should become sustainably positive, our new Gigafactory Shanghai should start producing cars, and we will start tooling for Model Y production. Our growth opportunities are massive. Our accomplishments have been possible thanks to the exceptional effort of our employees and the support of our customers, suppliers and investors. We hope you’re as excited as we are about 2019.”
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Tesla Model Y Production & Sales Expected To Far Outpace Model 3"
Yes just imagine. The model Y will have more room yet be just as efficient as the model 3. It can be used for work loads and small business more like a small truck. In fact Tesla might make a few versions like a Van, Pickup and of course it will be a Compact Utility Vehicle CUV. I’m sure sales will be very high .
It’s going to be bigger and heavier than a 3 with more drag. It won’t be as efficient as the Model 3.
So if it is sharing 75% with the Model 3, I wonder if the lower end variants will be release at the same time, of they will start with the higher end trims first, like they did with the 3?
Tesla has always started with the higher end trim levels. The only exception I know of is that for the Model 3, the Performance trim level came second rather than first.
No reason to think it will be different for the Model Y.
“….start tooling for Model Y”
With Y sharing 75% of the of it’s components with Model 3, that means 75% of the tooling is already complete. So just 1/4th of the tooling process has to take place, and once started, the tooling should be done within a quarter. Volume production by end of 2020 could mean initial production by the end of 2019. But Elon can’t be in two places at the same time, with Model 3 in China starting production by last quarter of 2019. This could explain why Y may be pushed to end of 2020 after the China factory is up to speed with Model 3. It also enables a reservation/pre-order frenzy to build up before actual production begins.
I also wonder if Tesla is holding back the Y viewing so they don’t impact Model 3 sales in Europe that are just kicking off this quarter. My guess is that the $35k Model 3 has to start production in NA for a quarter or two before Tesla shows the Y that is not available until end of 2020.
“I also wonder if Tesla is holding back the Y viewing so they don’t impact Model 3 sales in Europe that are just kicking off this quarter.”
It certainly looks to me like Tesla is delaying the Reveal of the Model Y in order not to have the Osborne Effect apply to Model 3 sales, and not just in Europe. It’s likely that steady-state demand for TMY will be greater than for TM3 in the U.S., too.