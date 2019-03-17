Tesla Model Y: Everything We Know So Far, Plus Q&A: Video

11 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Let’s take a closer look at what we know about the Tesla Model Y.

Our good friend Sean Mitchell was one of many Tesla fans that was fortunate to attend the automaker’s recent Model Y reveal event. We find that of the wealth of YouTubers out there, Sean tends to be one of the best when it comes to well-researched work that just makes sense. This is because he invests a ton of time into exploring and covering multiple facets of the growing EV industry, not just Tesla. He also assures that his information is well-thought-out and his delivery is clear and free of rambling.

Mitchell’s most recent video (above) dives into what he knows so far about the upcoming Tesla Model Y. Included in the video description below is a text version of his detailed share. In addition, he posted his behind-the-scenes livestream of the event. To top it off, Sean put together a rather lengthy Model Y Q&A session for our enjoyment. You can scroll down to find the additional videos.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV.info) on YouTube:

Tesla Model Y: Everything you need to know

This is Tesla’s fourth production car in their lineup. They have the Model S, 3, X, and now they Model Y. If you’re keeping track of the naming convention, it spells S3XY – and they did refer to this many times throughout the night.

I’ll get into some of the specs and after provide some of my personal thoughts and address some of the questions you all asked online.

[Specs]

The cost of the Model Y begins at $39,000 and goes up to $74,500. To place a pre-order for Model Y you’ll need to put down $2,500 up front. Delivery begins late next year with the higher priced variants first, and they’ll likely start deliveries first in California, just as they did with the Model 3.

Model Y production is expected to begin in late 2020 in North America, and in early 2021 in Europe and China. Standard Range production is expected to begin in early 2021 in North America, and in early 2022 in Europe and China.

United States, Canada, Mexico, China, Norway, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Belgium and Spain. You will be able to order Model Y in additional markets soon.

Question you asked me:

Does it have a tow hitch?

How much room does the third row have?

How was the leg room in the second row?

What was the glass roof like?

Will the hatch be automatic?

What is trunk storage like? I estimate trunk storage will be extremely small with third row of seats up, with no third row or third row down, the cubic storage space would be in between Model S and Model 3

What are my thoughts?

It’s what we all imagined the design to look like – a Model 3 but a bit larger.

More specifically, the front portion of the car looks like a Model 3, the side profile and rear look a bit like a Model X with it’s more conservatively swooping roof line to fit the third row.

Fitting 7 adults is a real stretch and I think they embellished that feature a bit. There’s no way someone my size would fit in the third row. I barely fit in the third row of the X.

Personally, I thin the design looks extremely good. It’s very, very sleek. When you consider the total package – how they marry performance, range, interior and exterior design, software, and charging network – I expect this to be a top selling vehicle in its class – both gasoline and electric.

Check out Sean’s detailed Tesla Model Y Q&A below, as well as a behind-the-scenes livestream video from the car’s reveal event: