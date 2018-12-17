Watch Tesla Model X Race Lambo Urus, AMG G63, Range Rover SVR

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How about a little 360-degree virtual reality Tesla Model X racing?

We have to see that we love these 360-degree videos. While there’s not really very much “extra” to see in a race video like this, everything nowadays is about interaction. It just feels empowering to be able to grab a hold of that video and push and pull it however you see fit. At any rate, we have a Tesla Model X P100D drag racing against four very solid performance-SUV competitors: a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-AMG G63, and Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR.

How does the only all-electric entrant fare in this ultimate race of SUV champions?

Keep in mind, the Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter biturbocharged V8, which cranks out 650 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It pulls off a zero-to-62-mph sprint in just 3.2 seconds. The all-wheel-drive Mercedes-AMG G63’s 4.0-liter biturbocharged V8 produces 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, while the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR commands a four-second zero-to-60-mph time with its 575-horsepower, 5.0-liter supercharged V8.

We won’t spoil it for you. Click on the video above to find out.

Video Description via carwow on YouTube:

It’s time for our ultimate SUV drag race! These are four of the most powerful and sought-after SUVs on the market, so we had to bring some special guests along to help us drive them!

You’ve got Mat in the Tesla Model X P100D, rapper Professor Green in the AMG G 63, Yianni from Yiannimize in his own Lamborghini Urus, while the fourth contender’s the Range Rover Sport SVR. They’re going head-to-head across a drag and rolling race, but can you guess who’ll come out on top? There’s only one way to find out… Let’s race!

For those who’d rather watch the full drag race video in traditional format, we’ve included it below:

TESLA MODEL X