Tesla Model S Fire From Flat Tire & A Tow Truck? Videos
What in the heck happened here? We really need much more information about this reported Tesla Model S fire.
Sadly, all we have to share with you at this point is a steady stream of tweets about this Tesla Model S via ABC7Now reporter Amanda del Castillo. Obviously, a more detailed report and investigation will ensue. However, for now, check out the barrage of Twitter coverage about this Tesla that’s readily available.
ABC interviewed the Model S owner, and he says that the car was being towed due to a flat tire. He’s only owned it for three months and has about 1,200 miles on the car. He claims that he went into the business to handle paperwork, and during that time the Model S caught fire unexpectedly. This seems completely crazy to us, since one would think there would have to be some initiator or catalyst? Hmm …
Let’s hope that we can figure out what really happened here.
Check out the influx of Twitter coverage below:
.@Tesla… or at least what’s left of the car. We’re in Los Gatos, working on getting you facts about the flames. Easy to see the damage. @sccfiredept on scene. #abc7now #developing pic.twitter.com/JUkG4B4Npn
— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 19, 2018
#NEW @Tesla owner shares this incredible video of his car catching fire. The Saratoga resident says he got the car 3-months ago, it only had 1200-miles. Follow this thread for details on how the situation developed. Also, watch at 11 pm. #abc7now #developing pic.twitter.com/hS7yzWJOwt
— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 19, 2018
#UPDATE After @sccfiredept extinguished fire, the @Tesla began “off-gassing.” Did not reignite. Now fire crews waiting for battery to cool before car can be moved. Video was taken earlier this afternoon by the Tesla owner. Follow this thread & watch at 11 pm. #abc7now #developing pic.twitter.com/hjINc6mExs
— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 19, 2018
#BREAKING We have now moved to Campbell, where the same @Tesla Model S caught fire a second time. This was a 10 minute drive from where crews spent 6-hours, waiting on the car’s battery to cool. #abc7now #developing pic.twitter.com/VtSNkrg96R
— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 19, 2018
.@sccfiredept, “Six hours didn’t do it…” Fire crews spent hours waiting for the battery to cool in Los Gatos. The car was then taken to Campbell where it reignited at 10 p.m. Crews are expecting to work overnight. #abc7now #developing @Tesla pic.twitter.com/GI2Fab5jnP
— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 19, 2018
17 Comments on "Tesla Model S Fire From Flat Tire & A Tow Truck? Videos"
Reporters are more like sports announcers. Why aren’t they finding out information like how the car was towed, was it damaged in some way, etc. The fire looks like it is from the front, I have seen plenty of gas cars catch fire and burn up from flat tires, they overheat, brake fluid catches fire, car ignites, etc.
You, personally, have seen “plenty” of such an occurrence. I find it hard to believe.
I have stopped to help a truck extinguish its burning brake lines, and a friends Saab 9000 caught fire and burned up after driving too long on a flat.
Well that’s not good.
Still won’t make me not buy a TM3 though.
This wouldn’t slow me down, either, but as we wait for cause I’m remembering Fisker’s fire issue with its cooling system. Had nothing to do with EV batteries, yet became part of the history. Hopefully, this was some clown who gets caught.
https://insideevs.com/2400-fisker-karmas-recalled-cooling-fan-defective/
Someone probably tried improperly jacking it and punctured the battery.
Maybe. It did have a flat tire prior. Makes me wonder if he jacked it in the wrong spot.
Why would the owner jack it up if the Model S doesn’t come with a spare. The tire shop didn’t work on the car yet.
I hate it that many new cars come with no option for carrying a spare tire or donut. Sometimes you have to wait hours for a tow truck to show up when you could have changed your own flat tire in 10 minutes.
I really hope this isn’t case… This should not be a possible failure mode. Perform basic maintenance step in the wrong chassis location should never cause a battery fire. I have faith tesla engineers are smarter.
Try lifting an ICE vehicle by its gas tank and see how things work out…
I am not getting this part: „being towed due to a flat tire“.
Not a native speaker of English, but I would never „tow“ – like coming from the old gothic (pre German times) „tiohan“ – a car with a flat tyre.
Sorry for the firemen.
“caught fire unexpectedly” – SO there are times you expect it to spontaneously combust for no reason?
In a violent crash, you half expect any car to catch flames… Flat tire? I would call that an unexpected turn of events.
Wow. That firefighter was not happy that he’s going to have to spent all night watching the Tesla in case it catches fire a third time. He just closed his eyes and shook his head when the reporter asked “what the plan was” after spending 6 hours waiting for the battery to cool only to have it catch fire a second time. Then he kept smirking when he said that they’re “going to be here all night.”
Next up will be added taxes on EVs to help out fire depts. that have to deal with the new challenge of battery fires.
Looks, obviously, like something forward of the battery initiated a fire big enough to eventually cause the leading part of the battery to go into thermal runaway.
Maybe doofus was carrying a can of gas for his weedwacker in the frunk and it spilled leaking over the forward motor?