Here’s Why CNBC’s Look At Tesla Model 3 Teardown Is Flawed
In a multi-car comparison, the Tesla Model 3 proves its tech dominance and low production costs, but that’s not how CNBC is framing it.
A recent article on CNBC says the Tesla Model 3 is years ahead of its peers when it comes to technology. It even goes so far as to say that the tech is “military-grade.” However, when analyzing production costs to make this new-fangled tech a reality, the publication believes Tesla will still lose money on the $35,000 version. Interestingly, the company doing the teardown didn’t have access to a $35,000 base Model 3, so these statements must be taken with a grain of salt. CNBC also keeps one important detail out of the title and the premise of the article.
This isn’t the first time the Model 3 has impressed engineers and others who have performed teardown and analysis. Previously, others have said that the Model 3 is inexpensive to produce. This time, the work was done by engineers hired by UBS. The task was to compare tech and manufacturing costs between the 2018 Tesla Model 3, 2017 Chevrolet Bolt, and 2014 BMW i3. Right away we find it strange that a new, higher-trim Model 3 is being compared to a base 2017 Bolt and a four-year-old i3. We’ve seen such weird comparisons before, but have no idea why these choices are made.
The teardown was performed on the $49,000 single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Model 3 Long Range that Tesla first released over a year ago. According to CNBC, an analyst for UBS revealed that engineers were enamored with the car, especially due to its technology. He also said that the analysis showed that Tesla will lose $6,000 on every car once it moves to sales of its base, $35,000 model.
How did the engineers come to this cost conclusion?
The analyst noted that the engineers estimated the $49,000 car to have a profit margin of about 18 percent. If Tesla sold that same car for $35,000, obviously money would be lost.
But wait a minute here …
The $49,000 car is not the base model. It has upgraded tech and many other additional upgrades and features due to the currently “required” Premium Upgrades package. It also has a larger battery pack, which is one of the most expensive components in an electric vehicle. Extrapolating its margins to the base model just doesn’t make any sense. However, there is no base model to dissect at this time.
With that being said, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear that the automaker can’t afford to build the base Model 3 yet. He even said that doing so could make Tesla “die.” So, we do know that the company is well aware that it won’t be making as much profit by selling the base model. However, this is expected and generally true about any automaker’s base vehicle.
By selling the more expensive, higher-profit-margin vehicles early on, Tesla hopes to become profitable. The idea is that once the company is consistently producing 5,000 Model 3s per week and has all the kinks worked out, it may be able to sell the base Model 3 for a small profit and not have to be concerned.
The most interesting part of the story, which CNBC avoids in the title and doesn’t shed much light on – The higher trim Tesla Model 3 beat both of the above competitors in cost. To clarify, this means that the upgraded, non-base Tesla Model 3 was cheaper to build than the base 2017 Chevrolet Bolt, as well as the 2014 BMW i3. CNBC‘s headline doesn’t say the Tesla Model 3 is years ahead of peers in tech and cheaper to build. It says Tesla will lose money on a car that the automaker hasn’t even built, based on a car that is loaded and has a larger battery pack. What?
Very interesting …
CNBC also shared a video interview with former Tesla director of engineering, David Lyons. He talks about working with Elon Musk and sheds some light on the recent tweets and SEC situation:
Source: CNBC
Categories: Tesla
No detail?
?
AND the SR will have a different, cheaper, lighter battery technology as well.
So, basically,, worthless speculation at best.
Exactly
Nice article, but shouldn’t we be speaking about the article on the front page of The New York Times? Shouldn’t we be speaking about Tesla’s stock price action today? Shouldn’t we be speaking about the corporate announcement that they have renewed their determination for a Chief Operating Officer to help (the apparently ailing) Mr. Musk. Shouldn’t we be speaking about the reasons or lack of such for the average American to buy a Tesla after today? How is all of this being ignored on one of the most prominent positive-Tesla sites on the web?
We try not to cover a lot of the financial and stock-related stories. The whole whistleblower and SEC stories are changing every minute with rumors to the point that we can’t even keep up with them. We don’t own stock or follow stock and we have little knowledge about financial news. The CEO’s story is a soap opera, and while we do cover it since we have to, it keeps us away from covering cars, EVs, anything with a plug. We get called Tesla haters in one comment and pro-Tesla in another. It’s all we can do to cover both sides and publish the stories as they happen, all while covering all of the other automakers, batteries, charging, etc. We publish some 18-24 stories a day, seven days a week year-round and have to pick our battles. Additionally, the comment section is ridiculous, especially when we get into Tesla stock and lawsuits etc. It becomes a huge nightmare. We’ll continue to bring you the EV news and do the best that we can.
Excellent reply. Thank you for the clarification. I still want a Model 3 when my lease is up and wish Mr. Musk and Tesla the best of luck.
Thanks, Bruce! Appreciated!
That’s the kind of courteous and respectful discourse that I miss..
Precisely.
The comment section is ridiculous alright, but that would be because you allow a few obsessive haters (maybe even paid trolls, who knows what lurks behind those screen names) to carpet bomb it daily with their anti Tesla bile. They dominate this forum to the extend they even tell you what to write now?
It’s a “nightmare” by choice and its an odd choice since the way I see it, it really drags this website and all your hard work down.
Chris, we make every attempt to ban people that are a problem and to delete many messages if there is an issue. However, they still find a way to get through. It’s not a choice, but it’s the nature of the situation. It’s something I spend hours of the day up against. It consumes a significant amount of my time. Fortunately, our new upcoming system will help the problem immensely.
Can’t wait!
Join the club, haha.
Hey, a club might work, if you can swing it just right!
So…if I see the same screen names (like bro1999, david green, seven electrics and so on)carpet bomb this forum with their anti Tesla messages everyday that’s because there is no way to stop them?
Odd indeed. It just doesn’t seem as if posting anti Tesla messages is considered a problem by the moderators as long as it doesn’t get too abusive (though I didn’t see a message in which bro1999 wished Tesla supporters dead get deleted, so clearly things don’t get easily too abusive), but it really should be as this forum has been turned into a platform for the dissemination of anti Tesla propaganda serving forces out to destroy the most important driver behind the adoption of EVs , the very topic of this website.
Hi Steven,
Tesla is the biggest reason why people come here. You guys, Fred and Zachary should use your platform to voice a concern of us, regular Tesla/EV fans/TSLA shareholders. I am not even sure what is worse, Elon being totally not ok, tweeting unnecessary, ridiculous stuff or his board just simply not doing anything about it. These things should be written/talked about, Elon always asked for negative (but honest, not FUD) feedback. It’s also sites like these that need ro tell hom it’s ok to work 8 hours a day, it’s ok to take vacation, it’s ok to not be the second Jesus Christ, we all support him, but not in a blind (can’t do no wrong) fashion. He seriously needs to get off twitter, stop giving interviews, get sleep, perhaps raise 1 or 2 bil even if it causes dillution for the rest of us, I could go on. He needs to read it on Insideevs, electrek and Cleantechnica too, we are his supporters, he does read these sites, he seriously needs our help now…
We are actually contemplating working on something about Musk’s contribution to a lot of these issues based on his choices and his social media presence, etc. It’s funny that you mention it today because we were just talking about it. Thanks for the support Art.
Isn’t the current article 100% financial in nature?
Which puts it way above your comprehension level you lying troll.
Thanks, James.
After the teardown, are they planning to put it back together? If not, what junkyard are the parts going to be? I am definately interested.
“To clarify, this means that the upgraded, non-base Tesla Model 3 was cheaper to build than the base 2017 Chevrolet Bolt, as well as the 2014 BMW i3.”
Well yeah of course. The Model 3 doesn’t come with a nice all carbon fibre body like the BMW i3. Nice stuff costs money of course.
The CFRP is a really interesting material, but what does the customer actually gain from it?
I’ve owned a 2014 and currently own a 2017 i3. Both have FAR less range, roughly the same MSRP, and have drastically fewer repair options than a Model 3. In fact a disturbingly high % of crashed i3s get totaled if the CFRP is touched, even though it’s technically repairable. The problem is it’s not *practically* repairable widely at reasonable cost. The only clear win is it weighs about 600 lbs less than Model 3, but it’s also a much smaller in length and usable interior/storage space, so it’s not a 1-to-1 comparison.
I think CFRP is proving to (so far) be a swing and a miss from BMW. Especially since they don’t seem to have been able to bring it to their main lineup in any significant way.
So Elon Musk is about to be removed or resign as president of Tesla, is under SEC investigation, Tesla is down ten percent in a day and nearly 25% in the last ten in day,etc, and you guys just keep running opinion pieces attacking any negative Tesla press interspersed with videos of Teslas drag racing.
You need to change the name of this blog – it has very little to do with the growth and adoption of EVs and seems almost exclusively obsessed with a cult of personality.
You’re completely contradicting yourself. It does have to do with the growth and adoption of EVs. It doesn’t have to do with stock and financial news and rumors of investigations and lawsuits. Whenever anything is actually substantiated (and not “according to sources familiar with the matter”), we readily publish it. We could honestly stop covering the cars and EV adoption and anything with a plug, and write 30 stories today about Elon Musk and the drama and the SEC and stock etc. etc. Those stories will all completely change tomorrow. That’s not who we are or what we’re about. We write about cars here. Sadly, with all the Tesla drama, there could be a whole site just dedicated to covering that, but we can’t possibly shift to all that and just stop covering the Nissan LEAF, Chevrolet Bolt, battery tech, etc. Yes, it is getting absurd. We are not a tabloid or a celebrity news agency, so we’ll choose to cover what we can of those type of stories when it fits. Meanwhile, you can follow that side of things on about 200 other websites, many of which are not automotive outlets.
@This is getting absurd said: ”So Elon Musk is about to be removed or resign as president of Tesla…”
—————
Lol… FUD Fail.
“You need to change the name of this blog – it has very little to do with the growth and adoption of EVs and seems almost exclusively obsessed with a cult of personality.”
I don’t know what “blog” you are referring to, apparently this web site. I haven’t seen any particular obsession with Elon Musk (who you are apparently talking about).
Perhaps you could find yourself another web site?
Interesting who has the obsession with Elon and comments about him all the time in every story and wants us to cover him more. Lay off the negative comments.
UBS got their information from Munro, and then did their own analysis..
Can you cite the source article you’re referring to, I haven’t been able to find the one indicating a $6,000 loss per unit, I’ve seen $2,300.
The articles I’ve seen have also indicated that the primary driver of the projected loss are related to higher than anticipated power train costs, those ‘luxury’ package we’re likely considered by the analysts, but I can’t seem to find UBS’s actual report for 2018.
Tesla has also stated that selling the $35K Model 3 would cause it to ‘die’. So there may be some merit to notion that a base Model 3 is insufficient for near term financial needs, but given strong demand for Model 3 dual motor and long range options, by they have production capacity for the base model, the cost per unit would likely have fallen to the point where a $35K model would be profitable.
It’s the CNBC source that is indicated at the bottom of the article.
Source: CNBC
I see the troll bot army is in full force trying to to disrupt yet another pro-EV site for the sin of writing anything remotely positive about Tesla.
EVen the “highly respected” Consumer Reports, has the 2018 Tesla Model 3 ($59k as Tested in September ’18 issue) ranked at an Overall score of 77.
2018 Nissan Leaf ($38.1k as tested) has Overall Score of 75.
That’s only a 2% difference in Overall Score!
Road test score is Model 3 at 82, and Leaf at 71.
11% difference for the road, between the two vastly different EVs.
Very interesting reviews and perspectives coming from the reviewers, at CR and CNBC, on the Model 3.
Thank you very much for the info. I made some adjustments. The bottom line still being that CNBC said UBS hired engineers to do this and made no reference to Munro. The article was unclear and its title and premise let on a different tone than the story. When I read it it just didn’t make sense what they were suggesting. Also, there were no links for people that don’t know about Munro or UBS etc. Time and time again we get these stories from major news outlets and there is so much missing. I appreciate that you took the time to look into it and share. We greatly appreciate constructive criticism and decent exchanges. We’re not perfect. People like you and several others on this site help a lot. We love the support!
I agree CNBC and other articles have been very unclear. That’s why I wrote a novella, ha.
This article talks about UBS hiring Munro for the Bolt teardown, and creating a very successful report: https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/article/b15x4wf63q5rj3/how-ubs-tore-down-a-car-and-rebuilt-its-research-practice
Where is the information coming from that the UBS cost estimate is based on Munro’s teardown.
It is stated that UBS commissioned a teardown. It ‘hired’ the engineers.
Sandy Munro has repeatedly stated that his Model 3 teardown was his own initiative and the costs were for his company. He hoped to recoup the costs by selling his reports.
And the numbers Sandy Munro shared about the Model 3 margins were very different from the numbers used by USB.
If it is based on the Munro teardown, the USB financial extrapolations are very questionable.
If you look at the Sandy Munro videos on Youtube, he states that the LR Model 3 has an over 30% net profit and he estimates that the standard version will have about an 18% net profit. CNBC seems to have gotten these numbers wrong.
See the above comment from Doggy about the adjustments, etc. It’s compelling. Would have been nice if CNBC has sources and explanations though.
Name me the last time CNBC, MSNBC or NBC ever did anything that WAS’NT fundamentally flawed.