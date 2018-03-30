Tesla Model 3 Production Hits 500 Units In Single Day
Ahead of what has been reported as an upcoming Tesla Model 3 production shutdown, the automaker is making notable progress.
Everything we’ve learned as of late points to Tesla successfully ramping up Model 3 production considerably this month. It seems the automaker is cranking out as many copies as possible prior to the May 26 to May 31 shutdown, which is set to increase production speed even more.
A little over a week ago, we reported that Musk had emailed employees about the potential to hit a 500-unit-per-day Model 3 production rate. He had said it was highly likely and that employees should reach out to him personally if they became aware of any barriers to the production goal. It may not have actually happened within the timeframe that the CEO was speaking to, but nonetheless, Tesla has now pulled it off.
According to a new email that Electrek was fortunate to get a copy of, Musk congratulated employees on the latest milestone. The email said (via Electrek):
First time we’ve been able to run at a rate of 500/day or an extrapolated 3500 customer deliverable cars per week. Congratulations on a big milestone!
Similar to our share in the previous story, Musk is working this out to 3,500 Model 3s per week since the automaker builds cars on a 24/7 schedule. Again, he used the word extrapolated, which can appear a bit vague, but Musk didn’t mention anything about this being a burst. It seems that he’s talking about a consistent run rate. Additionally, although his early Model 3 estimates weren’t even close to reality, lately, Musk’s projections have been proven with results.
This is a substantial jump from the 2,000-per-week rate that was reported prior to the last production shutdown. With another shutdown coming, and Tesla seemingly vastly improving its progress during the scheduled stops, the next milestone shouldn’t be as difficult as it may have seemed in the past.
By the end of June, the CEO hopes to surpass the 5,000-per-week mark, with a potential for as many as 6,000 Model 3s coming off the line each week by then.
GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS
“Musk didn’t mention anything about this being a burst. It seems that he’s talking about a consistent run rate. ”
Aw c’mon guys. If you believe that then you would expect a minimum of 15K M3 produced in June (500+. * 30) with the rate increasing and no Shutdowns expected wouldn’t that conservatively point to an expected production of 16-20k for June?
I hope they prove me wrong but I expect they’ll be lucky to break 12k units produced.
At 500 per day, the shut down begins tomorrow and lasts until 5/31 to increase production rates into June. They need to get to 715 daily to reach the 5000 weekly rate. So the production updates need to offer at least 215 more daily units.