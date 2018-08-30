Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Race Tesla Roadster

21 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does a Tesla Model 3 Performance fare against an 8-year-old Tesla Roadster?

As far as we can tell, this may be the first matchup between Tesla’s oldest car and newest car. We don’t generally see races including the original Tesla Roadster all too often these days, while races with the Tesla Model 3 Performance are becoming commonplace. At first guess, we’d say the new Model 3 Performance would absolutely smoke the old Tesla, but who really knows for sure how it will all play out?

To our surprise, it’s not so cut and dry, at least from the get-go. However, as the seconds fly by, the tables turn. We can’t wait to see upcoming races involving the all-new Tesla Roadster 2020. It will be a rarity to find anything to beat that car. Perhaps, by that time, Porsche and some other companies will have worthy rivals, but we’re not holding our breath. For now, we get to watch Tesla’s popular new sedan impress.

Video Description via Vivianna Van Deerlin on YouTube: Tesla Model 3 Performance vs Tesla Roadster Sport Atco Dragway 9/14/2018 Model 3 Performance vs 2010 Tesla Roadster Sport (performance version of the Roadster) Model 3P: 11.838 sec @ 114.02 mph with reaction time 0.955 Roadster: 12.959 sec @ 101.13 mph with reaction time 0.496 This was first drag race ever for both drivers Roadster pulled ahead at first, but Model 3 won in the end by 0.6623 sec

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE