Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Race Vs. Long Range

How does a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range fare against the new dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Model 3 Performance?

We knew it was only a matter of time before we’d see this matchup. Leave it to our friend Ben Sullins to make it happen. Of course, most of us could tell you before this race exactly how it would turn out. The Model 3 Performance tackles a zero-to-60-mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds, according to Tesla. The automaker says the Model 3 Long Range can nail it in 5.1 seconds.

VBOX tests of the single-motor model have recorded it as fast as ~4.6 seconds to 60 mph. Being that the Model 3 Performance is much newer, many tests are currently underway. Nonetheless, it became clear quickly that beating Tesla’s advertised time was no problem, with 3.3-second times and better. However, already, we’re seeing a new time of 3.18 seconds and it’s been repeated by a few different people.

Based on the above information, the Model 3 Performance should be about 1.4 to 1.6 seconds faster to 60 mph. Watch the video to see what happens head-to-head on the track.