Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Race Vs. Long Range

BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How does a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range fare against the new dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Model 3 Performance?

We knew it was only a matter of time before we’d see this matchup. Leave it to our friend Ben Sullins to make it happen. Of course, most of us could tell you before this race exactly how it would turn out. The Model 3 Performance tackles a zero-to-60-mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds, according to Tesla. The automaker says the Model 3 Long Range can nail it in 5.1 seconds.

VBOX tests of the single-motor model have recorded it as fast as ~4.6 seconds to 60 mph. Being that the Model 3 Performance is much newer, many tests are currently underway. Nonetheless, it became clear quickly that beating Tesla’s advertised time was no problem, with 3.3-second times and better. However, already, we’re seeing a new time of 3.18 seconds and it’s been repeated by a few different people.

Based on the above information, the Model 3 Performance should be about 1.4 to 1.6 seconds faster to 60 mph. Watch the video to see what happens head-to-head on the track.

Video Description via Teslanomics by Ben Sullins on YouTube:

I recently took the new Performance Tesla Model 3 to the race track to see how it would do against a regular Tesla Model 3. Needless to say the results were interesting. Join our community of Tesla fans at https://teslanomics.co/join

And thanks to Richard for bringing his Performance Tesla Model 3 out, find him on Instagram here https://instagram.com/tesla_on_insta

Shaun

This one is much better IMHO. Shorter too:

https://youtu.be/QCuFrl-cWo8

4 hours ago
REXisKing

Anyone know stocks?
Is it a good idea to buy Tesla today, with a current price of $354, and a nearly guaranteed profit of $420 selling price, or buy in price?

4 hours ago
Mister G

Buy an S or X instead. That would really help tesla with profitability. GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS

4 hours ago
Nix
There are no guarantees. If for any reason they don’t go private the $420 price won’t happen. The announcement actually just make TSLA stocks MORE volatile, not less volatile. You would be making a bet, not investing. In general, the best way to buy a volatile stock is with the understanding that gains should be measured over the long term, and not day to day or even quarter to quarter. If you start with that understanding, the logical extension is to Dollar Cost Average your way into a long term investment with regular scheduled fixed purchases over time. At that point you aren’t betting on one price, like $354. You are betting on the long-term rise in value of the company. The contradiction is you can’t properly DCA into a volatile stock that is under what may be a short term transition to private. If you want to invest into Tesla, looking to cash in on the $420 price is the wrong goal unless you have a portfolio where a small part is dedicated to high risk investments. If you want to start a long term investment that will transition into ownership of Tesla private shares, where you will continue… Read more »
3 hours ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

Meh.

4 hours ago
Nix

Optimist view: Look at that Tesla!! It just slaughtered that other car!!
Pessimist view: Did you see that Tesla? It just got slaughtered by the other car!!

*grin*

3 hours ago
King

Where does the LR Dual Motor (Not Performance) fit in?

3 hours ago
liberty

the dual motor should be In between about 0.6 seconds faster to 60 than the rwd, and about 1 second slower than the performance according to tesla specs. YMMV. I doubt lowering the car did anything to help. Probably performance tires on the 18″ aero stock rims might be the fastest in a non performance model. The stock tires on the 18″ rims are for distance not acceleration, the michelin pilot sport 4s (the type of tire on performance but 18″ instead of 20″) are about $850 + tax for a set of 4.

44 minutes ago
George Parrott
@Ben, Most of us are NOT interested in the “racing” outcome based on personal driver reaction times. We ARE INTERESTED in how the cars perform. Sadly it would seem like whatever you spent on your modifications are really NOT worth what they cost. Your car is simply NOT faster than a base Model 3 in terms of real performance. Clearly IF you are interested in actually “winning” you must start with the best overall hardware, e.g. the Performance Model 3. OTOH, the Performance Model 3 is going to lose to every Performance Model S Dual Motor version (P85DL, P90DL, P100DL). I got a bit of hard data on state of charge with the Model 3 Performance last week. At 67% charge the car is almost .4 seconds slower 0-60 mph than at 99% charge. So again, “winning” will demand that one keep the charge level towards FULL to get max performance. I might note that NOT ALL drag strips “red light” at .50 seconds RT. My local strip allows anything not 0.00 or minus RT. I often see my own RT under .15 seconds and get legal timing outcomes here in Sacramento. Just saying that DQ times are apparently not… Read more »
2 hours ago
micromano

Great level of detail Steven– and a lot of fun to watch. I test drove the Performance Edition, but ended up getting the standard Dual-Motor (and I’m absolutely tickled with it). I’d like to see a video comparing track times (e.g. around serious corners ) with your lowered Model 3 up against a standard Dual-Motor and Single-Motor that has not been lowered. Cheers.

1 hour ago
HVACman
You’d think with all the money Ben spent to mod his Model 3 and apparent strip racing experience, he’d know EV drag-racing rule #1 is: Show up with a full charge. The lower the charge, the lower the pack voltage and the lower the peak kW delivered to the drive unit. The motor reaches peak power point at about 40 mph and the power-rpm curve is relatively-flat up to about 80 mph , so at all speeds above 40 mph, you are giving up 1% of power for every 4% charge below 100%. But another factor Ben doesn’t appear to understand is that “sticky” tires don’t improve straight line speed if “standard” tires have enough”grip” to accelerate you at design torque without slipping. I haven’t seen any stock Model 3 RWD’s having any drive-wheel-slip issues on the strip. If anything, “sticky” tires will slow you down, as they have a higher rolling resistance friction coefficient. That is what makes them “sticky”. Tesla’s stock LRR tires might actually be optimal for the Tesla LR RWD for drag racing. Now the Performance version? it might need some stick to not slip, especially on the front where the vehicle de-weights on acceleration. .
46 minutes ago