Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Race Vs. Long Range
5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 11
How does a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range fare against the new dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Model 3 Performance?
We knew it was only a matter of time before we’d see this matchup. Leave it to our friend Ben Sullins to make it happen. Of course, most of us could tell you before this race exactly how it would turn out. The Model 3 Performance tackles a zero-to-60-mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds, according to Tesla. The automaker says the Model 3 Long Range can nail it in 5.1 seconds.
VBOX tests of the single-motor model have recorded it as fast as ~4.6 seconds to 60 mph. Being that the Model 3 Performance is much newer, many tests are currently underway. Nonetheless, it became clear quickly that beating Tesla’s advertised time was no problem, with 3.3-second times and better. However, already, we’re seeing a new time of 3.18 seconds and it’s been repeated by a few different people.
Based on the above information, the Model 3 Performance should be about 1.4 to 1.6 seconds faster to 60 mph. Watch the video to see what happens head-to-head on the track.
Video Description via Teslanomics by Ben Sullins on YouTube:
I recently took the new Performance Tesla Model 3 to the race track to see how it would do against a regular Tesla Model 3. Needless to say the results were interesting. Join our community of Tesla fans at https://teslanomics.co/join
Rent a Model 3 in San Diego at Frunk Yea Rentals at https://teslanomics.co/frunkyea
And thanks to Richard for bringing his Performance Tesla Model 3 out, find him on Instagram here https://instagram.com/tesla_on_insta
Get my Tesla Model 3 Essentials here – https://teslanomics.co/m3kit
Leave a Reply
11 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Race Vs. Long Range"
This one is much better IMHO. Shorter too:
https://youtu.be/QCuFrl-cWo8
Anyone know stocks?
Is it a good idea to buy Tesla today, with a current price of $354, and a nearly guaranteed profit of $420 selling price, or buy in price?
Buy an S or X instead. That would really help tesla with profitability. GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS
Meh.
Optimist view: Look at that Tesla!! It just slaughtered that other car!!
Pessimist view: Did you see that Tesla? It just got slaughtered by the other car!!
*grin*
Where does the LR Dual Motor (Not Performance) fit in?
the dual motor should be In between about 0.6 seconds faster to 60 than the rwd, and about 1 second slower than the performance according to tesla specs. YMMV. I doubt lowering the car did anything to help. Probably performance tires on the 18″ aero stock rims might be the fastest in a non performance model. The stock tires on the 18″ rims are for distance not acceleration, the michelin pilot sport 4s (the type of tire on performance but 18″ instead of 20″) are about $850 + tax for a set of 4.
Great level of detail Steven– and a lot of fun to watch. I test drove the Performance Edition, but ended up getting the standard Dual-Motor (and I’m absolutely tickled with it). I’d like to see a video comparing track times (e.g. around serious corners ) with your lowered Model 3 up against a standard Dual-Motor and Single-Motor that has not been lowered. Cheers.