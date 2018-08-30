Tesla Model 3 Alone Outsold Jaguar Worldwide In July
Jaguar continues to be outsold by Tesla in July by a huge margin
In July, Jaguar sold some 10,922 cars worldwide, which is 15% less than a year ago, although 105,047 deliveries in the first seven months of 2018 is a stable result (down 2.9% year-over-year).
Jaguar’s global results are lower than Tesla in the U.S. alone though (estimated by IEVs at 16,775 at a stunning growth rate of 440%). In fact, even just the 14,250 Model 3 sold in the U.S. last month (not including Canada) outsold the entire Jaguar brand worldwide.
Tesla needs a little more time to take over Jaguar Land Rover, which sold 36,144 total units in July (down 21.6%) and 354,363 (down 2.3%) in the first 7 months of 2018, but it’s just a matter of 6-12 months we believe before Tesla will topple JLR as a whole, too.
“Retails for July were down in China (46.9%), reflecting continued market volatility in the first month of the duty change as well as trade tensions. Sales were also down in Europe (26.5%) and the UK (18.3%), impacted by the industry-wide issue of delays in WLTP certification of 2019 model year vehicles. Jaguar Land Rover has made good progress however and all its vehicles are certified or expected to be shortly. Retail sales were also down in North America (9.5%), resulting from softer industry volumes (down more than 3%) combined with foregoing some higher discounted business and later timing for new model year launches this year compared to a year ago. Sales in Overseas markets were up 8.6%.’
The first all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, which for some could be preferred overTesla Model X, noted some 223 sales in July and 418 so far since its launch
The biggest hurdle that we see for manufacturers like Jaguar is low volume of EV sales in the beginning. This makes competing a lot more difficult, especially since investment costs in all-new models are high.
#Jaguar I-Pace (all electric BEV) global retail sales July 2018:
– 223
– (418 YTD)
Customer delivers begin this month with UK customers set to receive first batch
Source: Tata Motors/Jaguar/@AIDNewsletter/@auto_schmidt pic.twitter.com/EYLazBY0NC
— Matthias Schmidt (@auto_schmidt) August 13, 2018
14 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Alone Outsold Jaguar Worldwide In July"
Still I-Pace is better car than any Tesla. Just look for the reviews.
I can’t imagine any Jaguar, (maybe an electric one though) being a decent car, they are maintenance nightmares.
I will be curious what BMW, Mercedes, Audi, and Jaguar maintenance schedules look like for EVs. That is the #1 reason I have never bought one!
There was a joke going around a while back when BMW removed the transferability of the new car maintenance plan to 2nd owners… BMW maintenance is so expensive that even BMW cannot afford the maintenance!
I know people who love their Jaguars, and can get past their reputation from the 1960’s, and 70’s. My Tesla Model X was a huge headache, I put on almost 1,000 miles last year just in trips to the Tesla service center.
I use to own XKR, XFR and FR Jags, I love those cars, now I am in my second Tesla MS, I love it, no way I’ll go back to petrol, the I-pace looks nice, but is not Tesla competition yet, let’s see how good it is in the long run. I know shooters are burned and few weeks away to be broke but hang in there.
Interesting comparison. There are some good parallels between Jag and Tesla and I will be very interested to see how the I-Pace ramps. I think Jaguar might be one of the first established companies to make a rapid switch to EVs and I wouldn’t be surprised if they skip plug-in hybrids and start moving all models to electric when they come up for renewal starting with the XJ and working down the line up. They have big plans for their UK manufacturing facilities and the UK government might get behind them out of post-Brexit desperation.
Hope strong i-Pace sales will help Jaguar to recover a little bit. They need some reward for developing BEV before the rivals.
Jaguar was never a brand for the masses. The low amount of Jaguars on the streets is part of their appeal.
Still, they are an established “luxury” brand.
“preferred ioverTesla Model X”
Missing ” of” or extra l?
Jaguar, is not a mass market carmaker, and never will be.
I don’t think the two brands compete with each other. Maybe Model Y will be more like the Jaguar in size and market segment?
Jaguar has always been based on small sales volume. Price is high, and volumes have been low. Hope they use the EVs to grow in size.
I like the design of the Jaguar.
The Jaguar EV has basically sold all of their production capacity, for the next 2 years.
It’s good Model 3 sell well, as it will be like the Toyota Corolla of EVs. The first EV that will reach very high numbers, followed by Nissan LEAF that should have had a few percent better production capacity. They will be the example of EVs that most people will see most often, and will make EVs normal for the masses of car owners. It will make it easier for them to think about an EV the next time they will buy a car.
With all due respect comparing the Toyota Corolla and the Model 3 seems a bit far fetched to me even if the $35k version is sold in large numbers (which is uncertain at the moment I write this).
Although, Model 3 sales are unusually high because they have an unusual amount of orders to fill. It would make sense to wait until after those initial orders are filled, and the Model 3 is on the market like any other car, before comparing it to other brands.