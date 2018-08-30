Tesla Model 3 Outperforms In New IIHS Level 2 Autonomy Tests
However, it’s not perfect.
With drive assistance features becoming standard in many vehicles, it’s good to remember they’re not all the same. Some work better than others, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is devising a series of tests to evaluate these systems in various driving situations. The focus of the tests is Level 2 “autonomy” as defined by SAE International, which includes adaptive cruise control (ACC) and active lane-keeping (ALK).
In IIHS’s research, the company tested five vehicles: 2017 BMW 5 Series with “Driving Assistant Plus,” 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with “Drive Pilot,” 2018 Tesla Model 3 and 2016 Model S with “Autopilot” (software versions 8.1 and 7.1, respectively), and 2018 Volvo S90 with “Pilot Assist.” The Tesla Model 3 performed best through the bevy of tests – however, it wasn’t perfect.
The cars were put through four different scenarios to test their ACC. The first involved driving at 31 miles per hour toward a stationary vehicle with ACC off and autobrake turned on. Only the two Teslas failed, hitting the stationary target. The same test was then performed with ACC on, and the Tesla Model 3 slowed with gradual decelerations. All vehicles passed this portion.
A third scenario had the cars follow a lead vehicle that slowed to a stop and then accelerated. Every car performed well in this test. The final test had the test cars follow a lead vehicle that changed lanes to reveal a stationary vehicle in the test vehicle’s path. The vehicles had about 4.3 seconds before colliding with the stationary vehicle. However, all the test cars performed well with none of the vehicles striking the stationary vehicle.
Where the Tesla Model 3 truly outshined its competition was in the hill and curve tests for ALK. Here, the IIHS conducts six tests on three different sections of curved roads. Only the Model 3 stayed within its lane through all 18 trials. To test how the ALK of all five vehicles performed on hills, the IIHS mapped out a course on three hills with different slopes, running six different tests on each hill in each vehicle. Here, the Model 3 had just one deficiency, touching the centerline once in 18 tests.
The Model 3’s competitors had various levels of success with the ALK tests. The BMW, Mercedes, Model S, and Volvo all went over the centerline during both the hill and curve test, with the Model S crossing the most at 12 times when being tested on the hills. The Volvo crossed the line the most at eight times during the curve test. Some of the vehicles, such as the 5 Series, E-Class and S90 had the ALK system disengage during the tests, with the 5 Series system disengaging the most.
As these systems infiltrate new cars, drivers need to understand their limitations and the differences between makes and models. It will be up to agencies such as the IIHS and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to design tests that both inform consumers and keep them safe because driver assistance features aren’t going anywhere. However, it’ll be years before these systems are foolproof.
“We’re not ready to say yet which company has the safest implementation of Level 2 driver assistance, but it’s important to note that none of these vehicles is capable of driving safely on its own,” David Zuby, IIHS chief research officer, says in the study. “A production autonomous vehicle that can go anywhere, anytime isn’t available at your local car dealer and won’t be for quite some time. We aren’t there yet.”
GM Supercruise would own this space if they’d roll it to more cars.
Dream on troll.
Don’t have to dream, I’ve read the reviews. The SuperCruise interface is better (watches the driver’s eyes vs requiring hand on wheel) and it uses pre-mapped roads to avoid the crashes that happen with Autopilot.
Name calling is always the last resort of those who don’t have facts on their side.
From what you stated, GM Supercruise is the worst, it can’t even drive on the test track. The owners can only drive on specific roads. It’s like living in the bubble.
I wonder if the difference between Tesla vehicles was primarily the car or primarily the autopilot version. In other words, would a Model S with the latest version of autopilot do as well as the Model 3?
Correct headline should be: Tesla Autobrake failed miserably ,while all other passed the Test
I thought EVANNEX penned this article based off the headline.
That is the absolutely most important part.
Where does it say in the test that they “failed miserably”? Teslas passed all the autobrake scenarios except just the one at 31 mph without ACC on. And it says they hit the stationary target but don’t say how fast they were going when they hit. If they were slowing down and hit the target going 10 mph or 5 mph then it did its job which is to save lives. You will still have a wrecked car however. Both Teslas passed the 31 mph test with ACC turned on.
From the IIHS report: “Out on the road, engineers noted instances in which each vehicle except the Model 3 failed to respond to stopped vehicles ahead. Jermakian recounts her experience with the E-Class on U.S. 33 near the IIHS-HLDI Vehicle Research Center (VRC). Traveling about 55 mph with ACC and active lane-keeping engaged but not following a lead vehicle, the E-Class system briefly detected a pickup truck stopped at a traffic light ahead but promptly lost sight of it and continued at speed until she hit the brakes.”
does anyone know where EAP ends and FSD starts for tesla? level 2 ? level 3? i am really happy with my current EAP on model 3. it can be lot smoother and less erratic when cars merge into the lane or come close to.
No thanks on AP. That’s one feature I will not pay for.