Tesla Model 3 Key Fob Free To Current Owners, Included For New
Key fob in, when available. Key card probably out.
You’ll no longer need to rely on the key card, as your smartphone, as well as this key fob, will grant you access to the Tesla Model 3.
The key card’s potential exit started way back in May of this year. In a video posted by Consumer Reports, reviewer Jake Fisher stated that while he found the iPhone application to be reliable, he did not like the key card. Having spoken with Elon Musk, Fisher quoted him as saying:
“We really need to provide a normal key to the customers of the car.”
Consumer Reports wrote in May:
“Currently, the Model 3 does not ship with a conventional key. Instead, owners open and start it using either a smartphone app or a plastic keycard. Musk acknowledged that the keycard was difficult to use and that the automaker would consider providing a key fob to owners.”
It was likely at that same time when work on the Model 3 key fob began. We later came across an FCC filing suggesting the fob was ready. That was followed by images being released by the FCC.
Now, there’s more news to add.
Tesla has confirmed that the key fob will be included with future Model 3 purchases (no exact timeline was provided, aside from “when available“). But the bigger bit of news is that existing Model 3 owners will be able to get the key fob for free upon request. This means that current owners who’ve yearned for a fob will be able to receive one at no cost. Again, no specific timeline has been provided to us in regards to availability, so we suggest you reach out to your Tesla contacts to obtain more details.
Check out more images of the Tesla Model 3 key fob below:
I would take it as a free option, but would prefer its size shrunk to the size of a regular USB drive.
USB drives don’t have built in batteries. If you put a battery in there that was small enough to make such a fob, you would be changing it constantly.
True,I forgot that battery part.
You could charge it by plugging it into a USB port…. And seriously, look how small bluetooth headsets are. OK, OK, the batteries only last 12 hours, but you know what I mean. I am in the camp that this key could be 1/2 the size.
I could be mistaken, but the shape looks like a miniature model 3?
Yes, that’s the intent. Ditto for the Model S and Model X fobs.
Can you imagine any other manufacturer coming up with an extra item for a car that has been sold according to specs over a year ago and giving it away for free (without a court order making them so)?
Can you imagine any other manufacturer selling a car with an unreliable “key?”
Well, yes. For example, GM sold cars that burst into flames when the key was turned. Over 100 people died in those fires in over a decade after GM knew about the problem, but did nothing in order to save a few cents per ignition switch.
Several European manufacturers used limited sets of key variations in the past, leading to keys that could open one or two out of 10 random cars of the models in question.
But they sell also cars with reliable “keys” that have other issues that can turn out to be minor inconveniences for today’s customer, like going up in flames…
Daimler recalled about half of the 2016 production last year because they could catch fire after starting the engine. It was fixed with a software update (personally, I think some defeat devices were also fixed in that recall).
BMW recalled vehicles that catch fire at random in 2018 (notably, only after a court forced them in South Korea).
VW recalled 700 k vehicles that can catch fire when exposed to light rain.
Ford recalled trucks because the seatbelt retractors can start fires.
We don’t have to imagine that. Several people died as a result of GM’s ignition switch failures, caused in part by keys which were too heavy… failures followed by GM attempting to bury the problem instead of correcting it.
https://www.consumersafety.org/safety/gm-ignition-switches/
It’s certainly a pleasant surprise! I was expecting Tesla to merely offer it as an option you have to pay extra for.
Yes, I cancelled back in March, but this is one more thing moving me closer to going for it.
Plus, I finally test drove a Model 3 last weekend. It wasn’t perfect for me, but it was very good.
If you didn’t test drive the Performance model, you should try one more time. Just concentrate on the driving and don’t be too concerned about the center display, it will become normal after the first few days at most.
Aren’t all (official) test drives in the Performance variant?…
Normal: yes, ideal: no.