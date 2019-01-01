Tesla Model 3 Inventory Shrunk In Final 2018 Sales Rush

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 inventory decreased tremendously compared to summer

According to an anonymous source speaking to Electrek, Tesla Model 3 inventory decreased to just over 3,300 as of December 27. This was right as Tesla tried to deliver as many cars as possible before the year-end. That’s when the federal tax credit gets cut in half (to $3,750) on January 1, 2019 (today).

Having production and sales data of Model 3 for the previous quarter we can estimate. It appears as though in Q4 deliveries were higher than production by over 6,000.

Here is how it looks:

2017 Q3 – 260 produced and 222 delivered, difference 38 (38 in deliveries)

2017 Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered, difference 883 (921 in deliveries)

2018 Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered, difference 1,584 (2,505 in deliveries)

2018 Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered, difference 10,129 (12,634 in deliveries)

2018 Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered, difference -2,826 (9,808 in deliveries)

2018 Q4 – 3,300 in deliveries would translate into a difference of -6,500

Are there really only 3,300 Model 3 in inventory (in various stages of delivery or waiting for customers)? If so, Tesla probably sold every car that was possible to be sold.

The official Q4 results will be revealed soon.

Source: Reuters, Electrek