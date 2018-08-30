Tesla Model 3 Gets 5-Star Safety Rating From NHTSA
3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 12
It aced all the crash tests and is tops in its class.
It’s now official. The Tesla Model 3 is among the safest cars rated by the NHTSA. It scored top marks in every single tested category.
Beyond that, the Model 3 comes equipped with every NHTSA-recommend safety technology as standard equipment, meaning you don’t have to tick an option box to get a safer Model 3. Every 3 is as safe as the next.
Safety has always been paramount at Tesla, so no surprise here. It was way back in 2013 when the Tesla Model S earned crazy high marks from the NHTSA and now it seems with the Model 3, Tesla had done it again.
Model 3 owners should be thrilled now knowing that the vehicle they drive is basically the safest car in its class.
As it turns out, Tesla CEO Elon Musk foreshadowed this super high level of safety awhile back in this Tweet:
Not having a big gas guzzler engine in front means there’s room for trunks in front & back, plus longer crumple zone for best safety of any midsize car https://t.co/oStk7oUidV
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2018
What follows are a couple of additional crash-test images, as well as a complete rundown from the NHTSA.
Source: NHTSA
Categories: Crashed EVs, Tesla
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Gets 5-Star Safety Rating From NHTSA"
Message to the NHTSA: time to add more stars!
This car really checks all the blocks of a great compelling midsize EV sedan that can be your only car and haul your family around in safety.
Unfortunately, in real life Teslas are often hit by tall riding SUVs and pickups that strike above the battery pack. I know my Model S has very good passive safety but I hope I never have a collision with a pickup truck…
No doubt we will see trolls here claiming that it is not the safest, or claiming that Tesla failed because they did not go far enough.
I haven’t seen people complain about safety of Tesla vehicles.
I think the problem is they test to a specific test. Just because the Tesla is best at this test suite doesn’t mean it is the safest car.
However, it shows it performs very well, and is going to do well in similar collisions. Add this with Euro NCAP, IIHS to get a better picture.
Most cars on the road today are incredibly safe in collisions, in a large part due to IIHS pushing better testing standards. I would be happy to trust crash worthiness of Tesla, but others are good too.
Need a new pair of Shorts? 😉
Is it exceptional or just normal for a 2017 car in this price range ? (It’s a real question)
In my country the level of security is done by Euro NCAP and a lot of recent cars obtain 5 stars, the highest rating, despite the rules becoming frequently more severe. But the stars are only a simplification as the more accurate results are given in percentages, which allows to see that some car are more or less secure than others despite receiving 5 stars.
That’s good, these do sometimes find problems (like in the i3) and a recall or stop sale would have been catastrophic at this point. Hopefully the IIHS crash tests go well, too. So far they have only rated the crash prevention and headlights (to save you a click, it gets the highest possible rating for crash prevention and “Acceptable” for headlights)
Add safety to the list of Tesla disruptive technologies. I can’t think another manufacturer that includes safety features as standard equipment across their entire product line (I am assuming the base Model 3 will come with these features).
There are plenty that offer standard or optional safety features at much lower price points. All Hondas have Honda Sensing available, Mazda has standard braking mitigation system even on cheapest car, I believe.
Unfortunately, the Detroit big 3 mostly makes a lot of these safety features pay-for options unlike the Japanese, German, and even Korean manufacturers.