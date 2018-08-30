Tesla Model 3 Gets 5-Star Safety Rating From NHTSA

3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

It aced all the crash tests and is tops in its class.

It’s now official. The Tesla Model 3 is among the safest cars rated by the NHTSA. It scored top marks in every single tested category.

Beyond that, the Model 3 comes equipped with every NHTSA-recommend safety technology as standard equipment, meaning you don’t have to tick an option box to get a safer Model 3. Every 3 is as safe as the next.

Safety has always been paramount at Tesla, so no surprise here. It was way back in 2013 when the Tesla Model S earned crazy high marks from the NHTSA and now it seems with the Model 3, Tesla had done it again.

Model 3 owners should be thrilled now knowing that the vehicle they drive is basically the safest car in its class.

As it turns out, Tesla CEO Elon Musk foreshadowed this super high level of safety awhile back in this Tweet:

Not having a big gas guzzler engine in front means there’s room for trunks in front & back, plus longer crumple zone for best safety of any midsize car https://t.co/oStk7oUidV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2018

What follows are a couple of additional crash-test images, as well as a complete rundown from the NHTSA.





Source: NHTSA