With Tesla, Long-Range Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Could Become Real

Imagine a big ‘ol van (maybe even a camper version) with 300 or 400 miles of range!

The current electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter lacks range, but if Tesla teamed up with Daimler, as hinted at by Elon Musk, that could change.

Musk suggested, via Tweet, that the possibility exists to team with Daimler for an electric Sprinter project for potential use as part of Tesla’s mobile service fleet, but the possibilities really are endless if such a deal were to be inked.

Maybe interesting to work with Daimler/Mercedes on an electric Sprinter. That’s a great van. We will inquire. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2018

Mercedes already offers the eSprinter. It’s a short-range inner-city electric van targeted mainly at delivery fleets, but surely with Tesla’s battery expertise and assistance, jamming in a whole lot more kWh in capacity is doable and should prove relatively easy.

Fitted with a 200-kWh pack, the new electric Tesla / Mercedes Sprinter would open a whole new segment: the long-range, cargo-hauling, people-moving electric van segment.

And don’t even get us started on an RV / camper version. That’s where this electric van would truly shine.

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter specs (without Tesla’s assistance):

41.4 kWh battery or 55 kWh battery

battery or battery around 115 km (71 miles) with 41 kWh or around 150 km (93 miles) with 55 kWh when conditions are unfavorable

or around when conditions are unfavorable payload of 900 kg (55 kWh) or 1,040 kg (41 kWh) and maximum cargo volume is 10.5 m 3

84 kW and 300 Nm of torque

top speed of 80 km/h conserves energy and increases the range (alternatively, it can be configured for a top speed of up to 120 km/h)