This CEO Thinks Tesla Is A Ford-Killer
2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 36
Can it survive on internal combustion trucks alone?
The term “Tesla-killer” is something we’ve seen in headlines a thousand times. Probably more. But what if the pundits have this all wrong? What if Tesla is actually the one that will be doing the killing. That’s the take of Richard Thalheimer, the founder and former CEO of The Sharper Image, a company that sells all kinds of neat doodads and gadgets you never knew you needed. He thinks traditional automakers like Ford are on their way out.
Thalheimer, like many Tesla owners — he’s owned four, so far — is pretty bullish on the company. But it’s his experience watching products get disrupted in the marketplace that informs his views on the automaker. He brings up one example:
“I remember when Sharper Image started selling the first Apple iPod. It was a revolutionary product that changed the industry, and ended the reign of Sony Walkman, though many observers and industry veterans didn’t see it coming.”
For Thalheimer, the Tesla advantages seem obvious, and he runs through a familiar list of positive attributes: instant torque, climate benefits, and the Supercharger network, which he sees as a competitive edge. He questions whether Ford, with its heavy dependence on pickups for profit, will even be around five years hence. If share prices are any indication of future expectations, then the trajectory of the Ford stock price over the past five years certainly indicates challenges ahead for the company.
One of those Thalheimer singles out for short-sightedness is Bob Lutz. The one-time Ford, Chrysler, and GM executive famously said in September that Tesla is “headed for the graveyard.” He even went as far as stating Tesla CEO Elon Musk is “a nice guy who doesn’t know how to run a car company.” We probably don’t need to remind our readers that the California company is the first new auto manufacturer in the U.S. since 1925 saw the creation of Chrysler and is now outselling any number of models from traditional nameplates.
Thalheimer isn’t the only one that sees stormy weather ahead for Ford. In a video yesterday (embedded below), Galileo Russell from Hyperchange called for Ford to buy Rivian as a way of helping to secure its future. We don’t think that is going to happen (or even a great idea), but his analysis of the Detroit company’s current business model is worth a watch. He points out that the Blue Oval is depending heavily on its F-series pickups to prop itself up and electric versions from new competitors could have a real impact on Ford’s bottom line.
While it’s too early to say whether Rivian could be that effective new competitor, the yet-to-be-revealed pickup truck from Tesla could certainly make a dent, depending on how enthusiastically it’s received. Either way, we can only hope Ford’s future electric plans include an all-electric F-150 as hinted at recently.
Source: Valuewalk
36 Comments on "This CEO Thinks Tesla Is A Ford-Killer"
Seriously, since when did ford claim they were making an electric pickup? Its BEEN CLAIMED here that they’re going to make a PHEV, but I haven’t seen any basis for making either a BEV or PHEV claim.
Today.
The ’70’s.
The 60’s.
I remember the times when people were saying Apple, Google, GM, etc should buy Tesla. My have times changed. Tesla might be the ones that starts buying other companies.
They don’t have cash to buy anything.
Funny, neither does Ford.
Okay then, I guess it’s just our imagination that Tesla has bought Grohmann Automation and SolarCity, created a glass manufacturing group, and recently bought some trucking companies (link below) to help with deliveries. Not to mention securing a long-term lease on a large amount of land in Shanghai to build a new Gigafactory.
🙄
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-11-15/tesla-bought-trucking-companies-to-boost-deliveries-musk-tweets
Wannabe Dad, Tesla won. You short-sellers lost… big time. Get over it, and find something else to do with your time.
Riviera Tool and Die, Perbix, that motor engineering firm in Greece, you missed a few! I don’t think they have the cash at the moment to buy, however Q1 2019 may be different. I do expect they will get some parts or custom build orders from the Boring Company very soon, and I expect Tesla Energy in Buffalo to hurry up and start building the rooftop solar tiling. The leash is off the hounds when Gigafactory 3 starts producing, however!
May the best survive.
Right now, no one builds an EV truck, let alone a successful one. The race has barely started. It’s a little premature to predict the finish.
Just because a company doesn’t run around trying desprately to borrow money from future customers, doesn’t mean they aren’t working on something they haven’t told you about.
Only, there is a race, and Ford isn’t in it.
Potentially incorrect. Workhorse W15 is building now for deliveries next year.
If Rivian partners with Tesla to support, expand and use the Tesla Supercharging network it will be the end of Ford for sure.
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3
I think announcing the end of Ford is about as premature as all those times the FÜDsters announced the end of Tesla. Ford certainly looks to be in decline, but…
“The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” — Mark Twain
Not just Ford, Tesla has eviscerated the luxury car market and the Model 3 is already pulling from the mid-grade sedans. Those luxury and performance cars were high margin, charging the wealthy all they can get away with. Then Tesla comes along and raids their traditional customers. Not all but enough to put all of the other manufacturers on a diet.
Well, yes –> If Ford, FCA and GM discontinue most or all of their Sedans, then Tesla will be the sales leader of Sedans.
That doesn’t work in either direction. Toyota and Honda still have higher numbers. Tesla is 2x (in the US) the sales numbers of the German brands. Lexus/Infiniti are starving, I remember a 20% drop in sales one year for Lexus.
Well it’s about time someone used that. I don’t think most of the legacy auto industry gets it at all. Various ideas that ICE will be around for 20 years, maybe as museum pieces or in clubs, or probably in Cuba, where they kept cars from the 50’s that are still running, and look great, are just not aware that the man is at the door. .
The F-150 is a great truck and will have at least 5 more years or so, not the decade(s) many predict.
It’s a winner and pays for the other losers Ford makes. If Ford dropped all its car lines and anything else that does not make them money they will probably be ok, at least for some time. They should bail on Europe like GM did and anyplace else where their vehicles lose money. The Halcyon days of Ford are long gone and never to return. Deal with it.
The Soft Parade: (hint: it’s a funeral march):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YWPhmduSDQ
Look, if you had asked me in 2011 when the first EVs were hitting the streets, I would have said the combustion engine had 10 years left. Yet, here we are almost 2019 and I can still drive for an hour and maybe see 1 EV on the road. So, I think it’s safe to say that the ICE will still be around in 20 years. All I can hope is that it will be on its way out.
What state do you live in? The cars will be driven much longer than the time they will be purchased new.
LOL: Cuba.
Yeah, an homage to human ingenuity.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGkptgTOkBE
Wow. This man should know:
On February 25, 2008, The Sharper Image announced it had received notification that it would be delisted from the NASDAQ exchange. The company filed for protection with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware. Sharper Image said it had $251.5 million of assets and $199 million of debts as of January 31, 2008, according to the filing.[10] All retail stores were closed by the end of 2008. -Wikipedia.com
He left the company in 2006, before the downturn.
But he was CEO of Sharper Image when the internet started to take off, and a tiny online book retailer grew its online sales and began selling all sorts of items to become the juggernaut of online retailing and the most valuable company in the world. Why didn’t Sharper Image under CEO Thalheimer grow and dominate online retail sales instead of Amazon? Thalheimer’s ability to prognosticate the future is very suspect given his track record, especially in an industry that he has no experience in, the automotive industry.
Left, or was removed because of his brilliant leadership?
Wikipedia.com: In 2006 there was a change in the board of directors of the company, including the removal of Thalheimer as CEO.
“We probably don’t need to remind our readers that the California company is the first new auto manufacturer in the U.S. since 1925 saw the creation of Chrysler and is now outselling any number of models from traditional nameplates.”
I think you worded that wrong.
Should be “first new auto manufacturer in the U.S. since 1925 THAT IS STILL IN BUSINESS.”
There have be plenty of US auto manufacturers that started after 1925.
Most notably, Pontiac, Mercury, Tucker, American Motors, Delorean and Hummer started after 1925, but of course went defunct.
Saturn. What would a modern Saturn EV be like, apart from sounding good?
A Chevy Bolt. Mostly built by LG.
It might be cheaper to repair. I’ve got a 2004 with the plastic body panels that don’t dent. I’m surprised that didn’t catch on in the industry.
People saying Ford isn’t dead yet seem to be unaware of what the death of Chrysler and GM was like. Those companies had similarly huge production volume. Then the recession hit and people stopped buying trucks. These companies couldn’t cut production though – they had a unionized workforce and contracts in place that they had to make so many vehicles. So they kept making them and they kept not selling, thus taking losses.
Not to mention the pension plans from decades worth of retired workers.
Those companies imploded under their own weight. Chrysler was bought by Fiat and GM was bailed out by the US government.
Ford was pushed to the ledge and miraculously survived.
When the next recession hits, there’s a decent chance that Ford simply falls off the ledge on their own. If not, Tesla will be there to give them a gentle nudge into bankruptcy.