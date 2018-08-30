43 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

The price increases are seemingly made to ‘simplify offering’ throughout the range.

Over the course of the day yesterday, Tesla updated its online design studio concerning the Model S and the Model X. The novelties are several, but the most interesting ones are the base price increases for both vehicles. However, it seems that the changes aren’t that simple. Especially considering that last month, Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, actually hinted at the need for some changes to the Model S and Model X interiors, as well as the need to simplify some of the offerings as well.

For the most part, some of the prices went up, some others went down. Some options are now made standard, while some have been completely taken away. According to internal Tesla communications obtained by Electrek, these changes, made by Tesla, are done in order “to simplify the product offerings and provide the best experience for customers.” You’ll find a detailed rundown (via Electrek) of the changes for both models right below.

Model S 75D now starts at $78,000 (up $1,000 from $77,000)

Model X 75D now starts at $84,000 (up $1,000 from $83,000)

Model S 100D now starts at $96,000 (down $500 from $96,500)

Model X 100D now starts at $99,000 (down $500 from $99,500)

As you can see from the above, the base price of the Model S and Model X (the base versions) were increased, while the 100D models are now actually cheaper. For Europe, the bases prices for both the Model S and Model X are increased by 1000€, while the price of the 100D versions of both vehicles stayed the same. Furthermore, several interior options have changed and from the looks of it, most interior options are basically cut down to just three for most cars.

All black Premium interior is now the standard option

Cream and Black and White Premium interiors are now a $1,500 option (down from $3,300 previously)

Black Textile is gone from the configurator

All black material with figured ash and dark headliner

Cream premium material with oak and light headliner

White premium material with dark ash and dark headliner

While the changes are designed for a more streamlined configuration, we cannot but think these are actually made to improve production numbers, not so much to aid the customers. Additional changes include the two standard interior options for P100D versions of both the Model S and the Model X: all black ventilated and carbon fiber and white and black ventilated and carbon fiber.

For the Model S, the changes include the removal of the rear-facing child seats. It seems that Tesla will instead recommend those buyers to get the larger, more family-friendly Model X option. Furthermore, the 21″ Black Arachnid Wheels are gone from the configurator. They can, however, be ordered as an aftermarket product option. The Panoramic Sunroof is also gone and like the Model 3, only the rather epic looking glass roof is now available. The 72 amp onboard charger is now only available in single phase markets. Other markets will only have the 48 amp charger. Finally, the carbon fiber spoiler has now become a standard option on all Tesla model S P100D vehicles.

For the Model X, there are two significant design studio changes: the 6-seat with the center console configuration is now gone and, just like with the Model S, the 72 amp onboard charger is now only available in single phase markets. Other markets will only have the 48 amp charger.

Source: Electrek