Tesla Shines In Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Stats For July
Tesla becomes the biggest plug-in electric car manufacturer in the world
Global sales of plug-in electric cars grow consistently and July was not an exception.
In total, almost 145,000 were noted by EV Sales Blog, which is 62% more than a year ago.
The cumulative number for the year, after the first seven months, stands at nearly 906,000 (up 68% year-over-year) at 1.7% market share.
Nissan LEAF is the top selling plug-in electric car so far this year with 49,419 copies tracked (including 7,636 in July), but a massive number of 14,600 Tesla Model 3 (41,240 YTD) doesn’t leave much chance for the LEAF to keep the #1 title after August.
The third best-selling model for the month was BYD Qin PHEV (4,068), but the 27,033 YTD seems now quite far from the leaders.
Because the BAIC EC-Series is undergoing some model changes (just 3 units in June and about 500 in July), it lost some traction from its earlier strong performances of 39,903 in five months.
Finally, the manufacturer stats brings us big changes on the top. Tesla set a new record of 20,576 sales (estimated), and took first place after the seven months of the year at 91,201.
BYD also set its own new record of 18,337, but it’s simply not enough to stop Tesla at its current momentum.
- Tesla: 20,576 (91,201 YTD)
- BYD: 18,337 (89,670 YTD)
- BAIC: 6,120 (67,527 YTD)
The Top 20 table shows us which manufacturers are most serious in the plug-in market today:
Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM
-Tesla’s build rate continuing to improve.
-Nissan may see a slowdown for the 2019 Leaf.
-BMW i3 out sells Bolt world wide.
-What’s a Chery eQ, thought that was a Chevy for a second.
-Where’s the Volt? Disappointed this attractive car isn’t selling much better.
-BMW 503e continues to surprise with good sales. We need a test drive.
Bolt EV would be an excellent EU car, not so popular in US. Unfortunately for Opel sale it won’t be as big as it could have been.
Pretty sure Chery is a Chinese company focusing on domestic sales
Do you mean Nissan may see a slowdown as buyers hold out for the 2019 64 KW Leaf? … or that you expect the slowdown to continue through the release of the 2019 64 KW Leaf?
http://www.cheryinternational.com/new-energy-eq.html
http://www.cheryinternational.com/images/newenergy/eq/banner2.png
And these statistics is what is driving the shorters crazy.
VW e-Golf sales in Europe in the first 7 months of 2018: 11,175.
How can VW be in the top 10 of car manufacturers?