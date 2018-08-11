  1. Home
  2. BYD
  3. Tesla Shines In Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Stats For July

Tesla Shines In Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Stats For July

1 H BY MARK KANE 7

Tesla becomes the biggest plug-in electric car manufacturer in the world

Global sales of plug-in electric cars grow consistently and July was not an exception.

In total, almost 145,000 were noted by EV Sales Blog, which is 62% more than a year ago.

See more our sales reports for July 2018 here.

The cumulative number for the year, after the first seven months, stands at nearly 906,000 (up 68% year-over-year) at 1.7% market share.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales In July 2018 (data source: EV Sales Blog)

Nissan LEAF is the top selling plug-in electric car so far this year with 49,419 copies tracked (including 7,636 in July), but a massive number of 14,600 Tesla Model 3 (41,240 YTD) doesn’t leave much chance for the LEAF to keep the #1 title after August.

The third best-selling model for the month was BYD Qin PHEV (4,068), but the 27,033 YTD seems now quite far from the leaders.

More sales reports
2018 July US Plug-In Electric Car Sales Charted: Market Share Exceeds 2%
BYD Achieves The Unthinkable: 50% Of Sales Are Plug-Ins
Plug-In Electric Car Sales Surge To Over 27,000 In Europe In July

Because the BAIC EC-Series is undergoing some model changes (just 3 units in June and about 500 in July), it lost some traction from its earlier strong performances of 39,903 in five months.

World’s Top 10 Selling Plug-In Cars In July 2018 (data source: EV Sales Blog)

World’s Top Selling Plug-In Cars In July 2018 (source: EV Sales Blog)

Finally, the manufacturer stats brings us big changes on the top. Tesla set a new record of 20,576 sales (estimated), and took first place after the seven months of the year at 91,201.

BYD also set its own new record of 18,337, but it’s simply not enough to stop Tesla at its current momentum.

  • Tesla: 20,576 (91,201 YTD)
  • BYD: 18,337 (89,670 YTD)
  • BAIC: 6,120 (67,527 YTD)

World’s Top 10 Plug-In Car Manufacturers – July 2018 (data source: EV Sales Blog)

The Top 20 table shows us which manufacturers are most serious in the plug-in market today:

World’s Top Plug-In Car Manufacturers – July 2018 (data source: EV Sales Blog)

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM

Categories: BYD, Nissan, Sales, Tesla

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Tesla Shines In Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Stats For July"

newest oldest most voted
REXisKing

-Tesla’s build rate continuing to improve.
-Nissan may see a slowdown for the 2019 Leaf.
-BMW i3 out sells Bolt world wide.
-What’s a Chery eQ, thought that was a Chevy for a second.
-Where’s the Volt? Disappointed this attractive car isn’t selling much better.
-BMW 503e continues to surprise with good sales. We need a test drive.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Viking79

Bolt EV would be an excellent EU car, not so popular in US. Unfortunately for Opel sale it won’t be as big as it could have been.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
37 minutes ago
Counterpoint

Pretty sure Chery is a Chinese company focusing on domestic sales

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
David

Do you mean Nissan may see a slowdown as buyers hold out for the 2019 64 KW Leaf? … or that you expect the slowdown to continue through the release of the 2019 64 KW Leaf?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Mikael

http://www.cheryinternational.com/new-energy-eq.html

http://www.cheryinternational.com/images/newenergy/eq/banner2.png

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
Get Real

And these statistics is what is driving the shorters crazy.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Benz

comment image

VW e-Golf sales in Europe in the first 7 months of 2018: 11,175.

How can VW be in the top 10 of car manufacturers?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago