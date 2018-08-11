Tesla Shines In Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Stats For July

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla becomes the biggest plug-in electric car manufacturer in the world

Global sales of plug-in electric cars grow consistently and July was not an exception.

In total, almost 145,000 were noted by EV Sales Blog, which is 62% more than a year ago.

See more our sales reports for July 2018 here.

The cumulative number for the year, after the first seven months, stands at nearly 906,000 (up 68% year-over-year) at 1.7% market share.

Nissan LEAF is the top selling plug-in electric car so far this year with 49,419 copies tracked (including 7,636 in July), but a massive number of 14,600 Tesla Model 3 (41,240 YTD) doesn’t leave much chance for the LEAF to keep the #1 title after August.

The third best-selling model for the month was BYD Qin PHEV (4,068), but the 27,033 YTD seems now quite far from the leaders.

Because the BAIC EC-Series is undergoing some model changes (just 3 units in June and about 500 in July), it lost some traction from its earlier strong performances of 39,903 in five months.

Finally, the manufacturer stats brings us big changes on the top. Tesla set a new record of 20,576 sales (estimated), and took first place after the seven months of the year at 91,201.

BYD also set its own new record of 18,337, but it’s simply not enough to stop Tesla at its current momentum.

Tesla: 20,576 (91,201 YTD)

BYD: 18,337 (89,670 YTD)

BAIC: 6,120 (67,527 YTD)

The Top 20 table shows us which manufacturers are most serious in the plug-in market today:

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM