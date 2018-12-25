Tesla Extends Length Of Free Supercharging If You Buy Without Test Drive

Tesla customers can give friends exclusive benefits on Model S, Model X, Model 3 and solar panels with their personal referral code.
Model S, Model X and Model 3: Six Months of Free Supercharging
Owners can give five friends six months of free Supercharging with the purchase of a new Model S, Model X or Model 3. If they order without ever having taken a test drive with us, they will receive an additional three months of free Supercharging. They will also have three calendar days after taking delivery to return their vehicle.
As a thank you, starting December 24, 2018, participating owners will be eligible to receive referral awards.
1 Qualifying Referral:
Launch Your Photo into Deep Space Orbit
We’ll laser-etch any image onto glass and send it into deep space orbit for millions of years. We’ll also send you a limited edition hat to commemorate the launch. Refer more friends while you wait for an alien race to discover your payload.
2 Qualifying Referrals:
Owners can choose either of the options below for each of their second referral.
- Signature Black Wall Connector
This matte black Wall Connector is exclusive to the Referral Program and includes an etch of Elon’s signature.
- Founders Series Tesla Model S for Kids
Share the Tesla experience of this miniature drivable electric Model S – including working headlights, a sound system and a charge port, just like yours. You can configure the Model S for Kids to keep or donate it to a local children’s charity.
3 Qualifying Referrals:
Owners can choose either of the options below for their third referral.
- Forged Performance Wheels for Model 3, 21” Arachnid Wheels for Model S or 22” Turbine Wheels for Model X
Enhance the performance of your Tesla with these exclusive wheels.
Forged performance wheels for Model 3 Wheels will be available for installation starting Summer 2019.
- One Week with Model S or Model X
Experience a new Model S or Model X for one week—at home or on the road. If you do not use this award, this exclusive test drive may be given to a friend.
4 Qualifying Referrals:
Priority Access to Vehicle Software Updates
Be the first to experience the latest Tesla software updates with priority access to selected releases.
5 Qualifying Referrals:
Tesla Unveiling Invitation
Experience an official unveiling event. Owners who reach five referral orders will be invited to a future unveiling event. Your VIP invitation will be valid for you and one guest.
Race an Electric Semi Truck
One winner each week will get to race a giant electric semi truck around our test track. There will be additional prizes and trophies for the best track times. Each friend who signs up for our newsletter through your referral link gets each of you an entry. Owners can track their entries and the leaderboard in the Tesla App.
Solar: 5-Year Extended Limited Warranty
Owners can give five friends a 5-year extended limited warranty on a new solar energy system installation, and will be eligible to receive referral awards.
1 to 5 Qualifying Referrals:
Receive $250 cash or credit per each installed referral.
Credits are valid for 12 months from the referral installation date and can be used toward new Tesla products or accessories.
Thank you for helping to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.
Frequently Asked Questions
Limits
Related vehicle order must be placed between May 19, 2017 and March 11, 2019. Owners who reach each level of referral orders after December 23, 2018 will be eligible for updated vehicle awards above. Related solar energy system order must be placed between September 28, 2017 and March 11, 2019. Referred vehicle orders must be delivered and solar energy system must be installed to qualify for awards. Used vehicles are not eligible. New, leased vehicles are eligible. All Model 3 Performance orders placed before August 1, 2018 will be given unlimited Supercharging, no referral required. Solar Roof is not eligible for the extended limited warranty. Limit of 5 referrals per owner. Referral code must be applied at the time of order and cannot be added after the order has been placed. Referral codes may be shared and applied in any country where Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Tesla solar energy systems are available, in accordance with local terms and conditions. Credits awarded for qualifying referrals are valid for 12 months from the referral vehicle delivery date or solar installation date and can be used toward services, vehicle accessories, or new Tesla products. Referral credits can not be applied against solar lease or power purchase agreement payments. The six months of free Supercharging will only apply to the original vehicle owner and for the duration of original vehicle ownership.
Must be at least 18 years old to be eligible for awards. Awards are non-transferable and not redeemable for cash. The customer is responsible for all taxes and local requirements and fees. Customers are responsible for their own travel and accommodations unless otherwise specified. Program and awards are conditional on and subject to local laws and regulations. Unfortunately, Ohio and Virginia residents are not eligible for Model S, Model X and Model 3 program awards, but are eligible for Solar awards in all locations where Tesla currently installs solar.
The customer may not be an employee, legal representative or partner of Tesla or any Affiliate of Tesla. Nothing in the Referral Program shall be deemed to create any kind of relationship between the referrer and Tesla or any of Tesla’s Affiliates. The referrer has no authority to represent or bind Tesla. Terms and conditions are subject to change.
Good Faith
We introduce programs such as these in good faith and expect the same good faith in return. Please note that we may withhold awards where we believe customers are acting in bad faith or otherwise acting contrary to the intent of this program. To be clear, commercializing, advertising, publishing, mass distributing, selling or paying for use of referral codes is not appropriate, and we will not honor such codes. We cannot cover every nefarious scenario, nor will we attempt to, but we do promise to be fair and reasonable.
Not OK:
- Advertising
- Spam
- Anything misleading or annoying
- Social media bios
- Paying or offering incentives for use of your code
OK:
- YouTube channels
- Informational & fan websites
- Social media sharing
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Tesla Extends Length Of Free Supercharging If You Buy Without Test Drive"
Free charging SUCKS!!!! Some comments from plugshare at supercharger location about the evils of free charging in past few days.
“Surprised how many are here on Christmas morning!”
“5 cars waiting, everyone is not holding to the 40min soft cap. Plan to be here a long time, even at really off peak hours.”
“Make sure get in line for charger if a line forms AFTER you have already been waiting or they will yell at you and tell you to get to the end of the line.”
“The wait at this charger was over an hour with a line 6 cars deep. There is a soft 40 minute charge limit that no one seems to adhere too. I would avoid this super charger if possible!!”