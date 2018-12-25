Tesla Extends Length Of Free Supercharging If You Buy Without Test Drive

Tesla customers can give friends exclusive benefits on Model S, Model X, Model 3 and solar panels with their personal referral code.

Model S, Model X and Model 3: Six Months of Free Supercharging

Owners can give five friends six months of free Supercharging with the purchase of a new Model S, Model X or Model 3. If they order without ever having taken a test drive with us, they will receive an additional three months of free Supercharging. They will also have three calendar days after taking delivery to return their vehicle.

As a thank you, starting December 24, 2018, participating owners will be eligible to receive referral awards.

1 Qualifying Referral:

Launch Your Photo into Deep Space Orbit

We’ll laser-etch any image onto glass and send it into deep space orbit for millions of years. We’ll also send you a limited edition hat to commemorate the launch. Refer more friends while you wait for an alien race to discover your payload.

2 Qualifying Referrals:

Owners can choose either of the options below for each of their second referral.

Signature Black Wall Connector

This matte black Wall Connector is exclusive to the Referral Program and includes an etch of Elon’s signature.

This matte black Wall Connector is exclusive to the Referral Program and includes an etch of Elon’s signature. Founders Series Tesla Model S for Kids

Share the Tesla experience of this miniature drivable electric Model S – including working headlights, a sound system and a charge port, just like yours. You can configure the Model S for Kids to keep or donate it to a local children’s charity.

3 Qualifying Referrals:

Owners can choose either of the options below for their third referral.

Forged Performance Wheels for Model 3, 21” Arachnid Wheels 22” Turbine Wheels

Enhance the performance of your Tesla with these exclusive wheels.

Forged performance wheels for Model 3 Wheels will be available for installation starting Summer 2019.

One Week with Model S or Model X

Experience a new Model S or Model X for one week—at home or on the road. If you do not use this award, this exclusive test drive may be given to a friend.

Experience a new Model S or Model X for one week—at home or on the road. If you do not use this award, this exclusive test drive may be given to a friend.

4 Qualifying Referrals:

Priority Access to Vehicle Software Updates

Be the first to experience the latest Tesla software updates with priority access to selected releases.

5 Qualifying Referrals:

Tesla Unveiling Invitation

Experience an official unveiling event. Owners who reach five referral orders will be invited to a future unveiling event. Your VIP invitation will be valid for you and one guest.

Race an Electric Semi Truck

One winner each week will get to race a giant electric semi truck around our test track. There will be additional prizes and trophies for the best track times. Each friend who signs up for our newsletter through your referral link gets each of you an entry. Owners can track their entries and the leaderboard in the Tesla App.

Solar: 5-Year Extended Limited Warranty

Owners can give five friends a 5-year extended limited warranty on a new solar energy system installation, and will be eligible to receive referral awards.

1 to 5 Qualifying Referrals:

Receive $250 cash or credit per each installed referral.

Credits are valid for 12 months from the referral installation date and can be used toward new Tesla products or accessories.

Thank you for helping to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.

Frequently Asked Questions