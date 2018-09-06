  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Tesla & Ford Are Most Talked About Brands In U.S.

Tesla & Ford Are Most Talked About Brands In U.S.

3 H BY MARK KANE 9

Tesla, Ford… and no other automaker, outside of a mention of Honda from the island state.

We recently received interesting results from new research on the most talked about car brands in the U.S., using geotagged twitter data (well over 500,000 tweets) as source.

As it turns out, Tesla and Ford were the most talked brands in almost all states (in Hawaii, it was Honda). The total number of mentions of Tesla was slightly higher than Ford, but as you can see below, in particular states like California, Tesla won significantly. Ford still is strong in Michigan.

See Also
Price/Range Comparison Of Plug-In Hybrid Cars Available In U.S.
Price/Range Comparison: Electric Vehicles Available In U.S. Now Or Soon
U.S.' Most Affordable BEVs Per Mile Of Range: Comparison

From the e-mail:

Also interesting to look at the cultural significance, as the South and Midwest were won by Ford, and the coasts were won by Tesla. Plus, even more interesting when you consider there are FAR more Ford owners than Tesla owners.

The guys over at auto site partcatalog.com were the ones who put this together, using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data (they’ve done several projects like this in the past).”

Hat Tip to Ryan!!!

Here are 10 states with the most mentions and the top six brands (others were not even close):

Categories: Ford, Tesla

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

9 Comments on "Tesla & Ford Are Most Talked About Brands In U.S."

newest oldest most voted
ffbj

If you really want people to talk about them, how about a Ford F-150 body on a Tesla drive train?
Well you know it would never happen, but it would probably be a great truck and advance the ev revolution years ahead of what it will be.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Bunny

Well the Ford pickup body on the Rivian EV skateboard chassis seems to be working……….. lol

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Gary

This map looks like republican vs democrats. Lol

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Assaf

Oops, your map has the color in reverse.

Switch blue and red, and you’ve got a pretty accurate map of the 2016 Presidential election 🙂

And most of the few ones which show up in the “wrong” color (i.e., a Ford state won by Hillary or vice versa) were won in 2016 by a very narrow margin.

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Henry

Without knowing the context of those tweets, I would guess that most Ford conversations are about its withdrawal from selling cars and its lack of direction in the changing times. The public spat with Donald about Mexico factory may also be a factor. I don’t think a lot of people want to talk about Ford’s vehicles as they do Tesla’s.

I have a Ford Focus EV, and am disappointed that Ford is leaving it for dead.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Taylor Marks

I think people like their Ford F-150s and Mustangs. I think the line of cargo vans are big with businesses, but I don’t know anyone wants to tweet about them.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
William

Welcome to the New Ford. They are going all in on the non sedan market. Ford EVs are not going to be competing with GM or anybody else, at least in the near term.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Speculawyer

Let’s be real…..you should reverse those red & blue colors and it matches a typical electoral college vote.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
amt

Talking About Tesla, I can Understand it.. But Talking about Ford ? There is Less* than Nothing* to talk about when it comes to Ford.. …

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago