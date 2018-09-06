Tesla & Ford Are Most Talked About Brands In U.S.
Tesla, Ford… and no other automaker, outside of a mention of Honda from the island state.
We recently received interesting results from new research on the most talked about car brands in the U.S., using geotagged twitter data (well over 500,000 tweets) as source.
As it turns out, Tesla and Ford were the most talked brands in almost all states (in Hawaii, it was Honda). The total number of mentions of Tesla was slightly higher than Ford, but as you can see below, in particular states like California, Tesla won significantly. Ford still is strong in Michigan.
From the e-mail:
Also interesting to look at the cultural significance, as the South and Midwest were won by Ford, and the coasts were won by Tesla. Plus, even more interesting when you consider there are FAR more Ford owners than Tesla owners.
The guys over at auto site partcatalog.com were the ones who put this together, using trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data (they’ve done several projects like this in the past).”
Hat Tip to Ryan!!!
Here are 10 states with the most mentions and the top six brands (others were not even close):
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Tesla & Ford Are Most Talked About Brands In U.S."
If you really want people to talk about them, how about a Ford F-150 body on a Tesla drive train?
Well you know it would never happen, but it would probably be a great truck and advance the ev revolution years ahead of what it will be.
Well the Ford pickup body on the Rivian EV skateboard chassis seems to be working……….. lol
This map looks like republican vs democrats. Lol
Oops, your map has the color in reverse.
Switch blue and red, and you’ve got a pretty accurate map of the 2016 Presidential election 🙂
And most of the few ones which show up in the “wrong” color (i.e., a Ford state won by Hillary or vice versa) were won in 2016 by a very narrow margin.
Without knowing the context of those tweets, I would guess that most Ford conversations are about its withdrawal from selling cars and its lack of direction in the changing times. The public spat with Donald about Mexico factory may also be a factor. I don’t think a lot of people want to talk about Ford’s vehicles as they do Tesla’s.
I have a Ford Focus EV, and am disappointed that Ford is leaving it for dead.
I think people like their Ford F-150s and Mustangs. I think the line of cargo vans are big with businesses, but I don’t know anyone wants to tweet about them.
Welcome to the New Ford. They are going all in on the non sedan market. Ford EVs are not going to be competing with GM or anybody else, at least in the near term.
Let’s be real…..you should reverse those red & blue colors and it matches a typical electoral college vote.
Talking About Tesla, I can Understand it.. But Talking about Ford ? There is Less* than Nothing* to talk about when it comes to Ford.. …