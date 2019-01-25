Tesla Fined Under $30,000 For Model 3 Tent Safety Issues
Cover holes in the floor or a fine is coming your way.
Safety fines are rather common in the auto industry and these seem quite minor. But, it involves Tesla, so new negative headlines are coming your way soon.
As The Verge reports:
“Tesla has been fined $29,365 for violating California labor laws in the parking lot tent where Model 3s are assembled. California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal-OSHA) recorded six violations between June 2018 (when the tent was erected) and December 2018…”
Various issues were noted, including:
- Failure to obtain a permit prior to construction
- Failure to cover a hole in the floor that measured 22 inches wide, 14 inches long, and eight inches deep
- Tesla failed to properly train staff on evacuation procedures
- No training to respond to or prevent heat illness
- Exposed metal rods and rebar within tent
Tesla Responds
Laurie Shelby, Tesla’s vice president of environmental, health, and safety, issued this statement on the matter:
“Nothing is more important to me or to Tesla than the health and well-being of our employees. My EHS team and operational leaders have been intently focused on [the tent assembly line] over the past six months, implementing safety protocols throughout the new line that not only keep Tesla in compliance with existing standards but also reduce risks to associates.”
We should point out that the violations were noted while the tent was reportedly still in the construction phase.
Source: Business Insider, The Verge
4 Comments on "Tesla Fined Under $30,000 For Model 3 Tent Safety Issues"
“Failure to obtain a permit prior to construction”
You must be joking!!! That is shocking.
The rest of them are crap since, as you say, they “were noted while the tent was reportedly still in the construction “
Where did you get this info? “We should point out that the violations were noted while the tent was reportedly still in the construction phase.” Because Cal-OSHA inspected the tent facility between June 21 and December 18 (which clearly has been in operation already). I think you are misinterpreting Business Insider’s paragraph here:
“California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal-OSHA) inspected GA4, an assembly line Tesla constructed in an open-air structure outside its main factory in less than a month, between June 21 and December 18 (the agency did not specify the number of times it visited the facility) and issued penalties for six violations of California’s labor regulations. The citations resulted in fines that total $29,365.”
It means the tent was constructed in less than a month. Cal-OSHA visited between June 21 and December 18. The number of visits were not specified.
BIG NEWS 🙂 NEWS AT 11! BREAKING NEWS! — This is not “fake news”, it’s just…not news…. Remember the slogan: “All the news that’s fit to print”? – This isn’t fit to print.
“Were here from OSHA, and we would like to inspect your tent for safety violations”.
“Buy the way, do you have $29,365.oo on hand, in case we find something that actually makes this particular little visit worthwhile?”
😉