Tesla Fined Under $30,000 For Model 3 Tent Safety Issues

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Cover holes in the floor or a fine is coming your way.

Safety fines are rather common in the auto industry and these seem quite minor. But, it involves Tesla, so new negative headlines are coming your way soon.

As The Verge reports:

“Tesla has been fined $29,365 for violating California labor laws in the parking lot tent where Model 3s are assembled. California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal-OSHA) recorded six violations between June 2018 (when the tent was erected) and December 2018…”

Various issues were noted, including:

Failure to obtain a permit prior to construction

Failure to cover a hole in the floor that measured 22 inches wide, 14 inches long, and eight inches deep

Tesla failed to properly train staff on evacuation procedures

No training to respond to or prevent heat illness

Exposed metal rods and rebar within tent

Tesla Responds

Laurie Shelby, Tesla’s vice president of environmental, health, and safety, issued this statement on the matter:

“Nothing is more important to me or to Tesla than the health and well-being of our employees. My EHS team and operational leaders have been intently focused on [the tent assembly line] over the past six months, implementing safety protocols throughout the new line that not only keep Tesla in compliance with existing standards but also reduce risks to associates.”

We should point out that the violations were noted while the tent was reportedly still in the construction phase.

Source: Business Insider, The Verge