Tesla Files For All Chapters Of Bankruptcy
1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 7
Including Chapter 14 1/2.
Of course, this news comes to us via Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself, who took to Twitter just a short while ago to explain the situation:
We’ve reached out to Tesla for comment, but with it being Easter Sunday (April 1) we suspect we won’t hear back today.
Perhaps the situation will improve tomorrow.
Sell everything! Mortgage the Boring Company holes! Send a Repo Man after the space Roadster! Woe! Doom! Dismay!
It isn’t FUD when you really do have enemies.
What is a Tesla Fanboi to do?
😉
I hope you all had a great Easter!
I know this is an April Fool’s Day joke but it it worth joking when your stock is on a downward trajectory worse than a Chinese space station?
Isn’t that the best time to do it??
If they are joking about it, the situation isn’t as bad as the FUD’sters would have you believe. Tesla has hit a rough spot this past month, but they will probably be able to power through it and continue their incredible ramp up in worldwide sales.
Or not.
But my money is on Tesla.
And a 12% devaluation is hardly a space station burning up and landing on your house situation. China’s space program has the problem this weekend. Tesla, not so much.
Margarita made with Teslaquilla is the best. Unfortunately, there are 500K+ people waiting to buy Teslaquilla and they only make couple of thousand a month.
Those damn worms are taking too long to grow!
Sign should read “will work for food”.