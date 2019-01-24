Sentry Mode Coming Soon For Tesla Cars With Enhanced Autopilot
How about having a way to record the surroundings of your Tesla to catch culprits?
Due to Tesla’s Enhanced Autopilot and its multiple cameras, the automaker can provide many upcoming over-the-air updates. Not too long ago, the promised TeslaCam (standard integrated dashcam) feature came online. Now, CEO Elon Musk says a Sentry Mode is in the works.
What is Sentry mode exactly? Well the definition of sentry is a solider that stands guard. So, the feature will use Tesla Autopilot cameras to give owners a 360-degree look at their car while they’re away. In addition, they’ll be able to record footage for use later. Musk tweeted:
Tesla Sentry Mode coming soon for all cars with Enhanced Autopilot https://t.co/x2buQWiABX
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2019
In the midst of one of Musk’s earlier tweet storms, he asked owners to share ideas for upcoming improvements/updates:
All cameras record in the event of an alarm incident. Publicize this feature so that prospective vandals/thieves know they will be recorded if they mess with Teslas
— Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) November 9, 2018
Generally, despite people’s doubts about many of Musk’s tweeted promises, he has a track record for making these features a reality. However, he didn’t elaborate on details or a timelines related to the upcoming Sentry Mode update.
It’s important to note that, much like the TeslaCam feature, this will only become available on newer Tesla vehicles with Enhanced Autopilot and the automaker’s version 9.0 software update in place. This means that vehicles manufactured prior to August 2017 are ineligible.
Since it’s part of safety & security, all cars with AP2+ hardware will get it
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2019
Owners can choose to save 10-minute clips, along with the ability to pause and restart recording. However, it seems that if you’re not watching and ready to hit record, the footage will eventually be deleted.
Originally, he said it was for cars with “Enhanced Autopilot”, aka the $5,000 option, but then says it’s part of safety and security, so “all cars with AP2+ hardware will get it.”
So, if the last tweet is correct, the headline is incorrect as it doesn’t require the $5k Enhanced Autopilot option.
Hopefully it’s minimal battery drain…
Well Done Tesla….again!
This reminds me of Kit from Knight Rider. The software should also have motion logic, so that it anticipates behaviors/movements to give an alert to the person ‘before’ they cause damage. For example if the cam sees a person close to the car but it’s their back to the car as they are entering or loading their own car, then no alert. But if the cam sees the person facing the car, getting too close, looking in, an alert is offered. “Step Away From the Vehicle!” with light flashing.
Also, the system needs to upload the footage to the Tesla cloud. Because if it’s just on the USB, they would just steal that.
But it’s a good idea that was offered that Tesla publicize Tesla Sentry Mode, stressing that if they trip the system they are being recorded.