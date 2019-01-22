Tesla’s Elon Musk Makes Impact In China, Offered Permanent Residency
ELON MUSK BREAKS NEW GROUND IN CHINA – IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE
It’s common enough for a CEO to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a new factory, but few of these photo-op events are as historic as Elon Musk’s recent trip to China. Gigafactory 3, now under construction near Shanghai, will be of critical importance for the company, allowing it to deliver cars at competitive prices to the world’s largest auto market. The accelerated timeline – Tesla expects the facility to begin production this year – signals a new way of doing things in the auto industry. Musk also highlighted the importance of international cooperation – in stark contrast to the current global trend of economic isolationism. Many are hoping his trip will herald a thaw in trade relations between the world’s economic superpowers.
Above: After breaking ground in Shanghai, Elon Musk discusses plans for Tesla’s Gigafactory 3 (Twitter: @vincent13031925)
“We hope you can get a firm foothold and expand the market,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told Musk. “We hope your company can become an in-depth participant of China’s opening and a promoter of the stability of China-US relations.”
Apparently, Musk made such a positive impression that he was offered permanent residency. “I love China and want to come here more often,” said Musk, according to government news site Gov.cn. “If you do, we can issue you a Chinese green card,” the Premier replied.
Above: Elon Musk discusses the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai (Source: CCTV / Youtube: HelloZtar)
Tesla’s construction of the plant is a win for both parties. The trend-setting automaker has much to offer China, which aspires to become a player in the global auto industry. “Tesla has proprietary electric vehicle and battery technology and is willing to transfer its valuable physical production assets to assemble its vehicles in a wholly owned plant in Shanghai,” wrote Morgan Stanley Analyst Adam Jonas. “Tesla may have some negotiating power to secure more favorable (or less unfavorable) trading parameters for the import and sale of its electric vehicles in China while the plant is being ramped up.”
The Chinese have rolled out the red carpet for Tesla – the new Gig is to be built with mostly local funding, and it will be the first auto plant in the country to be wholly owned by a foreign automaker. On his trip, Musk was “fed, feted and shown a lot of love…everything he’s been missing in the US,” as Bloomberg put it.
Above: All three Tesla vehicles parked outside the Tower of Violet Light in Beijing (Twitter: @vincent13031925)
“Can Mr. Musk’s ‘EV Diplomacy’ offer the bottom-up US corporate leadership that could potentially catalyze an improvement in trade relations between the world’s two largest economies?” Adam Jonas asks. “One of the most well-known US CEOs physically traveled to China. This alone, in our opinion, is notable given the current climate of elevated tensions.”
Written by: Charles Morris; This article originally appeared in Charged; Sources: Barron’s, Politico, Bloomberg
8 Comments on "Tesla's Elon Musk Makes Impact In China, Offered Permanent Residency"
China is a dictatorship that suppresses it own people in so many ways but they nevertheless need to rid itself of fossil fuel dependence and the world’s climate health depend on it. So I for one support Tesla in investing in China although I am sure China will do what they do with most foreign companies and that is to rip them of technology and thereafter get rid of them once they are no longer needed for China like it happened to Samsung and now Apple.
This is why Tesla plans to only produce the base model in China. They will keep the top end technology in the US, while producing older tech in China. In this way, even if things are stolen, it will still be older tech.
I do not think you can separate that. China will learn a lot about how to make BEVs from Giga3 and although I do not applaud stealing intellectual property rights in this case it is probably for the best as the whole world need China to stop burning fossils. Also China is one of only a few governments in world who actively support the promotion of renewable technology so I expect Tesla to make much faster progress there than in other markets. Last but not least Tesla is not as dependent as others on using patents to prevent competition temporarily in order to pay for R&D. Tesla primarily prevent competition by running faster than everyone else. Their patents are obsolete and worthless in just a few years because of that. Replaced by better tech. You can’t steal development speed. Musk and the people he attracts are the root of that and that is something China cannot copy unless another “Musk” is born in China. I hope so we need more people like Musk.
Well it does highlight the polar opposite approach between the US and China. Musk gets a lot of grief from a large percentage of the US population and a good share of US media companies and the financial industry. I think this is largely about greed and people’s resistance to change. In China he is probably seen as the great asset and nobody really cares what their coal industry thinks.
Permanent residency…That’s a remarkable offer indeed in a period that China is cracking down on foreign residents harassing them into leaving as the communist party is reasserting its control over the Chinese people and westerners are probably seen as carriers of all sorts of subversive notions about freedom and democracy.
Lucky Elon…
More than Tesla, Elon has Space X up his sleeve. China will not want to sour this relationship solely for Model 3 SR tech.
If SEC go rouge again Musk may need it. 😉
First off, the “current climate” is exactly what has enabled this historic meeting of minds. The Chinese realize the gig is up, and they’re desperate to find mutually beneficial partnerships with the West. It should have been this way all along, but too many in the West were happy to sellout to the Chinese.