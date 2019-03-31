Tesla Electric Pickup Truck Ram Look-Alike Render Surfaces On Video

14 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

First seen in rendered images. Now available in video form.

This newest rendering of the Tesla electric pickup truck has been extremely controversial. Some love it. Others hate it. Regardless, it’s been hugely popular too.

We’re not suggesting that this is what the Tesla truck will look like. Rather, this is the job on one rendered who presents his take on what he believes would make for a perfect Tesla truck.

Several design elements are non-Tesla like, so you can toss a lot of that out the door. However, that massive front trunk (frunk) is surely a feature Tesla will incorporate. Gone are the days of tailgating. Now we can do some proper frontgating.

This Tesla truck render comes our way via a friend of the site who states:

I feel like if Tesla wants to be taken seriously in the highly competitive American truck market they need to come up with a design that not only looks like a Tesla, but is also rugged and bold looking.

As we previously stated of this render of the Tesla truck:

“It surely has that American truck feel to it. Just look at that massive Tesla lettering up front. It almost screams Ram trucks. Yet somehow it still manages to look like a Tesla.”

Keep in mind that this render certainly bares no resemblance to Tesla’s latest truck teaser, but we still appreciate the effort and style seen here. Tesla will officially unveil its electric truck later this year. Grab a look at the additional rendered Tesla truck images in the gallery below and let us know what you think in Comments.

Tesla Truck Render