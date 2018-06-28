  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Electric Motorhome Comes To Life

Tesla Electric Motorhome Comes To Life

14 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 12

With Tesla’s plans for electric semis and hardcore pickup trucks, an electric motorhome could be an awesome idea.

The problem with Tesla is surely not a lack of promising ideas, but instead, so many good ideas that it just can’t keep up. Obviously, the electric automaker needs to focus on Model 3 production and becoming profitable before anything else official comes down the pike. Already, aside from the semi and pickup truck, Tesla has plans for a new Roadster and the Model Y. Not to mention that Musk has recently made references to a compact car coming in about five years.

Tesla News
Tesla Model S Shooting Brake Shows Off Its Finished Blue Bod
Musk Tweets - Tesla Truck Range To Be 500 Miles, Maybe Higher
Tesla Semi Range Likely To Be 600 Miles, Not 500

With all of this being said, there’s never been any official talk of a Tesla motorhome, much like that of a shooting brake (which we’ll likely never see made by the automaker). However, as many of you are aware, a few companies have designed and built one on their own. Now, Spain-based designer Madrid Motors has provided a mockup of what a Tesla motorhome might look like:

While this is probably not something Tesla is considering, it makes perfect sense for the EV segment. With the automaker’s electric semi as a foundation, or even the electric pickup truck, this could surely be doable at some point. If Tesla doesn’t build them, we can only imagine that someone will. Surely there are companies out there that could take the semi or pickup truck and run an amazing conversion project.

Other companies are slowly working toward the electric motorhome/RV concept. We can only hope that eventually, electric motorhomes will be the next big thing!

Source: Electrek

Categories: Tesla

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

12 Comments on "Tesla Electric Motorhome Comes To Life"

newest oldest most voted
Chris O

Th RV in the picture looks like it would be based on a panel van. That’s exactly what Tesla’s road to an EV-RV should look like: first make inroads in the panel van market, than move on to variants like an RV, though it’s usually specialized firms that buy the platforms for their RV conversions.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
Kosh

Yes, direct compete with Mercedes Sprinter!

I’d consider selling the house and retiring to just drive one around the country.

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
13 hours ago
John

That would be fantastic! Level 2 charging wherever you go, nothing but time, no hurry. The combination is perfect.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Troy

great thing about chargers is that when you’re parked there and paying, you’re legally allowed there.

so many places run off “van life” people

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
Joshua Burstyn

Neat idea!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Troy

4X4 Sprinter panel vans MSRP at around $60,000, that’s a ridiculous price wrt the actual product produced.

Just put the Model 3 AWD power train in an offroad package van and Tesla could meet that price point.

The additional sheet metal can’t cost all ~that~ much . . .

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
11 hours ago
David Green

distraction…

Vote Up1-8Vote Down Reply
12 hours ago
Joshua Burstyn

Not Tesla doing the mockup or potential build… your point?

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
EVShopper

Hopefully by the time I retire, something like this will be available.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
10 hours ago
Steve

Great idea. The “charging network” for this sort of vehicle is not just the Supercharger network (though I would expect it to be a bit difficult to use some Superchargers anyway with such a large vehicle) – but also, the existing thousands of RV Parks all over the USA (and the rest of the world I assume). Imagine a map of all RV Parks built into the vehicle’s map screen.

https://www.goodsam.com/campgrounds-rv-parks/search-by-map/#latitude=36.15132&longitude=-95.99196999999998&zoom=4&features=0&list=false

Just the same as Superchargers, that usually incorporate something to do that occupies your time for about an hour, the RV Park charging network is also fully integrated with the lifestyle you expect to practice when you have an RV. There are plenty of things to do that occupy the kind of time required to charge the vehicle up from an NEMA 14-50, which could be quite a few hours.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
7 hours ago
pipestem

oh that is exactly what I want…. but for cheap. Right now I want to convert a Vanagan.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
pipestem

doublepost

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago