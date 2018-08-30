Tesla Battery Cells Are Best Value In Class: 20% Cheaper Than LG Chem
Those Tesla/Panasonic cells are simply more affordable.
According to UBS analyst Colin Langan, the teardown of lithium-ion battery cells produced by Panasonic/Tesla, LG Chem, Samsung SDI and Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) revealed that Panasonic/Tesla cells are some 20% more cost efficient than the next best offer (LG Chem).
It’s estimated that the Panasonic 21700 (2170) type cylindrical lithium-ion cells cost $111/kWh, which is $37 less than LG Chem ($148/kWh). If the other manufacturers are at even higher prices, the advantage is tremendous, although we are not sure how much cheaper is to make modules/packs with other types of cells (the overall difference on a pack level could be smaller).
Anyways, 75 kWh of batteries should cost Tesla $8,325 or $11,100 in the case of 100 kWh – before they start building the pack, as we understand. In the case of LG Chem, it would be $2,800 or $3,700 more respectively.
UBS expects that the four mentioned manufacturers will control 70% of the EV battery market by 2025 and that costs will fall by 10% within 2-3 years.
Source: thefly.com, ft.com
15 Comments on "Tesla Battery Cells Are Best Value In Class: 20% Cheaper Than LG Chem"
“and that [battery] costs will fall by 10% within 2-3 years.”
Does batteries not fall in price by 10-20% each year anymore?
It does, but UBS has l-o-t-s of oil interests to satisfy 😉
In short, these numbers are not too far removed from fiction.
And it is enough to tear down a battery to come up with a fabrication cost ? Most probably not, I take it they have other information like about raw materials supply contracts, volumes produced, amortizing cost of machines etc. otherwise it would be a meaningless exercise. I wonder how they do collect these kind of information which battery makers could be reluctant to give away.
And since Tesla owns the Gigafactory where Model 3 battery cells are manufactured, the overhead costs of running the factory (allocated to portion of the factory dedicated to battery manufacturing) should be added to the cost of batteries. These costs include depreciation of the building and manufacturing equipment, property and other taxes, maintenance, etc.
Indeed, and I take it there are rather complex agreements in between Panasonic and Tesla as regards who takes which cost in their P&L. I understood Panasonic owns the machines and Tesla indeed owns the building. Also, part of the cost includes Panasonic’s profit margin. How does UBS knows how that accounts into the total cost per cell, did they just call and ask ?
It’s interesting that their LG Chem number contradicts GM’s own data for cells purchased from LG Chem. This study claims that LG Chem cells are $148/KWh yet GM in 2016 were saying that they were getting LG Chem cells at $125/KWh with the price expected to fall to below $100/KWh by 2021.
As an additional note this study appears to focus on just the cells and does not address the packaging and assembly differences using different battery cell formats.
Yup, if I recall correctly $148/kWh was the number leaked by GM back in 2015/6 when the Bolt was only an announcement. It is very very likely, quite a bit lower now.
The number leaked was $125/KWh
I think Assaf is right, he usually is, as I recall, But then one could just look it up.
https://insideevs.com/lg-chem-ticked-gm-disclosing-145kwh-battery-cell-pricing-video/
But I suppose it’s easier to just type in “You’re Wrong.”
So it was 145, not 148, but Assaf is very close.
ffbj – Chill mode now (and yes, Assaf is pretty close most of the time) 🙂
This report or at least these excerpts are completely meaningless. LG and Samsung both sell all sorts of different battery cells for automotive applications with regard to chemistry and form factors. The batteries used for hybrids and EVs with small batteries are different from the ones used for EVs with large batteries.
Actually the price doesn’t tell us which cells are better value.
True it’s a value judgment, and using judgement they are a better value. Here Come the Judgement.
The “better value” equation on the consumer end of the automotive EV battery pack, is dependent on a number of external factors, which go beyond the type of cell format, battery type(chemistry), cost, lifecycle expectancy/replacement(size/kWh), from the four largest (Panasonic, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, and CATL) EV battery OEMs.
These variables will be interesting to observe, as the major ICE players start to promote their potentially different degradation warranties (8 yr./100k mi.) for their large volume competitive mainstream EV offerings in 2020-21.
You also have to account for pack costs. Having cheaper cells doesn’t mean much if the packs are more expensive.